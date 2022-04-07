Meet Dallas Roberts, the Mightily Talented Actor Portraying Richard Ford in 'Big Sky'By Leila Kozma
Apr. 7 2022, Published 12:10 p.m. ET
Season 2 of Big Sky kicked off with a brand new episode on ABC on Sept. 30, 2021, offering fans a much-needed update on what the future holds for Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), and the rest of the eccentric cast.
The newest star to join the show is none other than Dallas Roberts, the Houston-born heartthrob who established himself as an acting heavyweight with roles in Unforgettable, American Crime, and others.
Dallas Roberts recently made his debut as Richard Ford in 'Big Sky.'
Born in Houston in May 1970, Dallas Roberts forged an incredibly successful career as an actor after attending State College of Florida and the Juilliard School in New York. His first breakthrough came about in 1994, the year he graduated from the Juilliard School. Dallas portrayed Larry in an episode of New York Undercover. The TV series turned out to be far from his only police drama. Dallas landed several episodic roles on Law & Order and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.
Dallas played Greg Yates in two episodes of Chicago P.D., and many fans are bound to recognize Dallas from Milton Mamet's role in The Walking Dead. He also played Carson Hesby in American Crime and Robert Lawrence in the pilot episode of FBI.
On Big Sky, Dallas plays Richard Ford, the proud father of Hayden (Keara Lloyd) and Mason Ford. Mason dies of an apparent drug overdose, which puts many wheels into motion.
In a Season 2 episode of Big Sky, Richard seemingly sets out on a quest to bring justice to the people believed to have sold his son the drugs. Ren Bhullar (Janina Gavankar) and Jag (Vinny Chhibber) immediately land on the top of the list of suspects.
As to an additional twist: Richard is frequently described as a character who has recovered from an alcohol addiction. The devastating loss of his son will likely pose new challenges to him and his family.
Some fans seem to think that Jason Ritter portrays Richard Ford in 'Big Sky.'
Several Big Sky seem to have wrongly identified the actor portraying Richard Ford's character on Big Sky as Jason Ritter. Jason recently appeared in A Million Little Things, Superstore, and Raising Dion. In addition to his work as an actor, he also works as a producer and media personality. Jason is not credited on Big Sky.
Is Dallas Roberts, the actor portraying Richard Ford in 'Big Sky', related to Jason Ritter?
Dallas was born in Houston in May 1970, to Don Roberts, whom most reports describe as a methodist minister, and Catherine Roberts. Meanwhile, Jason Ritter was born in Los Angeles in February 1980, to John Ritter (the star of Bad Santa, Hooperman, and others) and Nancy Morgan (who appeared in Lucky Luke, Romance Theatre, and Good Times.) Dallas and Jason don't seem to belong to the same immediate or extended family.
Catch new episodes of Big Sky every Thursday at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.
