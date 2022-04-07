Meet Dallas Roberts, the Mightily Talented Actor Portraying Richard Ford in 'Big Sky'

Season 2 of Big Sky kicked off with a brand new episode on ABC on Sept. 30, 2021, offering fans a much-needed update on what the future holds for Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), and the rest of the eccentric cast.

The newest star to join the show is none other than Dallas Roberts, the Houston-born heartthrob who established himself as an acting heavyweight with roles in Unforgettable, American Crime, and others.