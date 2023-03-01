Who Plays Wheezie in 'Outer Banks'? Where You May Have Seen This Actor Before

On Feb. 23, Outer Banks Season 3 premiered, and fans have already taken to the internet to discuss the new season. "What is your favorite Outer Banks episode and why is it Season 3, Episode 9?" reads one fan's tweet. Another reads, "Outer Banks Season 3 was f--king phenomenal." The Netflix original series, which first premiered in April 2020, follows the story of a group of teenagers who live in Outer Banks, N.C.

The main character John B (Chase Stokes) is determined to uncover the truth about his missing father, who was lost at sea while searching for a valuable treasure. John makes a major breakthrough during this latest installment. But while some fans have breezed through Season 3 and are awaiting details of Season 4 (which has been confirmed!), others still have some questions about the show. For example, who is Wheezie in the show, and who is the actress who plays her?

Source: Netflix Julia Antonelli stars in the Netflix original series 'Outer Banks.'

Teen actress Julia Antonelli plays Wheezie in 'Outer Banks.'

Louisa Cameron, more commonly known as Wheezie, is a recurring character in Outer Banks. She is 13 years old and is Rafe's (Drew Starkey) and Sarah's (Madelyn Cline) younger sister. Wheezie is closest to Sarah and can be distinguished by her curly brown hair, thick-framed glasses, and horse stud earrings. Julia Antonelli plays her.

If Julia looks familiar it's because you may have seen her in Nickelodeon’s W.I.T.s Academy and Every Witch Way. Other acting credits include the movies Right Hand Guy, Trouble, and Alex & Me. She also appeared in one episode of Billions.

At 19, Julia is a few years older than Wheezie. On her Instagram (@julia__antonelli), you can see she is very much your typical teenager, as she often shares photos at the beach and with friends.

On Twitter, Outer Banks fans seem to have mixed feelings about her character. Some aren't huge fans, while others love her and think she should be featured more in the series.

I swear in obx4 wheezie better get more screen time #OBX #obx #obx4 — Sarah (they/them) (@mentalyillgay1) February 26, 2023

Some viewers find Wheezie annoying and even a little sus.

i forgot how annoying wheezie is — daisy (@daisysmcknbird) February 25, 2023

i don’t trust wheezie at all #obx — steve harrington protector (@theycallmeivyy) February 23, 2023