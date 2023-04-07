Home > News > Human Interest Source: YouTube Why Are People Boycotting Jack Daniel's? LGBTQ Ads Resurface to Ruffle True-Blue Tasters By Melissa Willets Apr. 7 2023, Updated 10:37 a.m. ET

Jack Daniel's drinkers are loyal to the pricey whiskey brand, but an ad campaign — which isn't even new, but has resurfaced online — is causing some steadfast sippers to rethink their cocktail orders. An LGBTQ-positive series of ads for Jack Daniel's Fire is behind a call to boycott the brand.

The promos, which are called "Drag Queen Summer Glamp," feature three drag queens who visit the Jack Daniel's distillery in Lynchburg, Tenn. We think they're all in good fun! But not all of Jack Daniel's customers feel the spots sit well with their image of the iconic whiskey. Read on for details on the controversy.

So, why exactly are people boycotting Jack Daniel's?

Over a year ago, Jack Daniel's released a series of promotional spots featuring drag queens Bebe Zahara Benet, Trinity the Tuck, and Manila Luzon, who hail from RuPaul's Drag Race, and who go to Summer Glamp at the Lynchburg-based Jack Daniel's distillery. You can see the spots on YouTube.

Somehow the ads are getting renewed attention and have inspired a campaign to boycott the brand entirely. To be clear, not everyone is calling for the boycott, but some irate customers have taken to social media to swear off sipping the pricey whiskey from here on out.

Conservatives, it’s time to take the culture back one company at a time. start with Jack Daniel’s: boycott them and drag their brand name through the mud @MattWalshBlog pic.twitter.com/aRQGenEYtG — Jacktron (@jacktron_jack) April 6, 2023

A boycott of Jack Daniel’s is underway after Jack Daniel’s announced their Drag Queen Summer Glamp promotion. Is there a non-woke brewing company that we can all buy booze from? pic.twitter.com/pCZu6NhY6Z — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) April 6, 2023

Jack Daniel's LGBTQ campaign has good intentions.

In 2021 when the spots were released, Lauren Richmond, then-brand manager for Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, explained the concept as "a bold new experience — for both the queens and their hosts." She added that the partnership "reaffirms our commitment to the LGBTQ community," but admitted it was an "unexpected partnership."

Meanwhile, Trinity the Tuck said about the LGBTQ campaign, "Jack Daniel's gets drag culture, which is all about celebrating individuality and inviting others to accept you as you are." Manila Luzon added about the timing of the promos, which coincided with Pride month in 2021, "This is how Pride should be celebrated: with friends — new and old — in a place you would never expect."

Despite good intentions, critics want to know: Is Jack Daniel's woke like so many other brands?

This is ‘Nike Women’s’ new ambassador, a biological man.



Dylan Mulvaney is now being paid by Nike Women to promote sports bras even though he is a man.



If I had money in #Nike shares, I’d be getting out of it like yesterday.

Go woke, go broke.



pic.twitter.com/dbf5G96lZ8 — Jimmy Salford (@1Fubar) April 6, 2023

Critics allege that more and more brands are woke, with the most recent example being Nike. The iconic shoe company partnered with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, much to the chagrin of many loyal customers.

Another example of an alcohol brand specifically that has come under fire for being woke is Budweiser, which also teamed up with Dylan in a new spot, angering the likes of recording artist Kid Rock.

.@KidRock is not happy about Bud Light selling out to the woke trans movement. God bless you, Sir. #GoWokeGoBrokeBudLight pic.twitter.com/bmqfrvyZll — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) April 4, 2023

Of course, calls to boycott Nike and Bud Light are also in full effect, as some voices insist on a boycott of Jack Daniel's for being yet another woke brand that is out of touch with the ethos of its consumer base. Many Twitter users say that they don't want a company stuffing "woke" ideology down their throats.

Jack Daniel’s GOES WOKE! 🥃



The famed whiskey brand is the latest company to push Trans Ideology and Drag Culture to its customer base. #GoWokeGoBroke pic.twitter.com/qnlsg2SgKq — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 6, 2023

It's important to note that, given the pushback against Jack Daniel's and similar so-called woke brands, another group of consumers wants to bolster sales and is also taking to Twitter to share that view.

So the right wing haters are boycotting Budweiser, Hersheys and Jack Daniels for their recent support of trans rights. This is groundbreaking. Seriously. Think of it. SOBER hillbillies. Can NASCAR survive without that revenue? Will anyone vote for Trump without alcohol? — Lonney Butler (@ButlerLonney) April 7, 2023