Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett's Divorce Explained — Why Did They Split Up?

There was a time when Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett seemed like a couple who might actually make it. From their reality TV beginnings to their growing family, they felt authentic in a way that pulled fans in. They didn’t pretend to be perfect, which made their chemistry even more endearing.

But for those who followed their journey closely, it became clear that cracks were forming beneath the surface. Their divorce didn’t happen overnight — it was a slow unraveling shaped by betrayal, emotional exhaustion, and a very public fall from grace. Keep reading as we take a closer look at the answer to the question: Why did Kendra and Hank get divorced?

Why did Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett get a divorce? The answer was rooted in a scandal that tested their marriage.

In 2014, while Kendra was eight months pregnant, reports emerged that Hank had been involved in an alleged affair with a transgender model. The media frenzy was instant and brutal. According to People, Kendra did not agree with the headlines blasting Hank as a “cheater” because she didn’t care for the term. She, however, did make it clear that he was not loyal to her.

Kendra explained at the time, “I can say he was not loyal to me. I don't care about the act. I care about how he reacted to it, and how I was told by the media what happened. That scarred me."

Unsurprisingly, this incident deeply shook the trust between them and became a defining moment in the breakdown of their relationship. Per People, Kendra and Hank tried to work through their issues. This included appearing on Season 3 of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in 2015. Fans watched as they attempted to rebuild, but something felt off. Kendra’s pain was still raw, and Hank’s remorse didn’t seem to be enough to close the emotional gap.

On Reddit, longtime viewers expressed heartbreak over how visibly affected Kendra remained. One fan wrote, “I don’t believe she ever recovered after the divorce. I don’t think she wanted anyone but Hank.”

Co-parenting was rough, but they made it work for their children.

Per US Weekly, news that Kendra planned to file for divorce first broke in March 2018. “She’s been really unhappy and felt uncomfortable in the marriage, and they have been fighting a lot,” a source close to the couple told the outlet at the time. Shortly after the news broke, Kendra reportedly took to social media to note that she would “always” love Hank. Kendra put emphasis on it by using the word “always” more than once.

While fans were heartbroken by the news, they appreciated what came next. There was no explosive feud or dramatic custody battle. Hank and Kendra made it clear they wanted joint custody and that co-parenting would be a priority. Instead of coming from a place of public bitterness, their marriage ended because they came to a mutual understanding that it just wasn’t working.