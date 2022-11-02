The Tears Arrive in Full Force on Season 8 of 'Bachelor in Paradise' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise.
We don't know about you, but we are totally frustrated with Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise — why is that? Well, it's simply not entertaining; the lack of communication is unbearable, and it's aggravating to see the happy couples go on dates as a way to test their partner — that's the textbook definition of immature and insecure.
Luckily for the network, the reality show will have our complete and undivided attention next week since the tears will arrive in full force and affect the entire Season 8 cast, including fan-favorite couple Brandon Jones and Serene Russell. So, what's going on? Why is everyone crying on Bachelor in Paradise? Let's investigate.
Why is everyone crying on 'Bachelor in Paradise'?
Following the Nov. 1 episode, ABC offered fans a sneak peek into the seventh week of Bachelor in Paradise. It seems things will begin to unravel by then, so much so that the entire Season 8 cast is crying on the beach. During the sobbing montage, several cast members vaguely address the not-so-good situation in a voiceover.
"I never thought that this could happen here," Genevieve says, while Andrew adds, "it's heartbreaking."
Eventually, the preview shows a clearly upset Kate hugging Logan and admitting that the situation "broke me." Now, the moment that tore our hearts out of our chests is when the camera pans to Brandon and Serene crying — what has our favorite couple this emotional?! The two are even crying by the ocean together, which makes us super nervous.
At this point, it's unclear why everyone is crying on Bachelor in Paradise. However, that hasn't stopped fans from theorizing what could make them this upset, and the prominent theory has to do with the Rodney/Eliza/Justin love triangle.
On that note, let's see what happens next week — who does Eliza give her rose to?
What happens next week on 'Bachelor in Paradise'?
As we rewatch the preview for the umpteenth time, we notice that Michael and Danielle go on a date and appear to have a great time together. Also, with an engagement right around the corner, the remaining couples on the beach are further developing their connections. Logan even asks Kate to be his girlfriend, and everything is sunshine and rainbows between them.
In just a matter of seconds, however, things turn south once Eliza has to choose between Rodney and Justin at the upcoming rose ceremony. So, who does she pick? According to resident spoiler king Reality Steve, Eliza gives her rose to Rodney over Justin.
However, after Eliza returns from walking Justin out of paradise, she apparently has a long talk with Rodney and admits she felt pressured to give him a rose. As a result, the pair break up and leave the beach. Ugh — poor Rodney! He is one of the most beloved people on the beach, so it makes total sense that everyone would cry over his sudden departure.
Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.