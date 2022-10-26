Fans of 'FBI' Are Getting a Bonus Episode on a Sunday — Is This a Permanent Move?

Fans of the show FBI and its two spinoffs, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted, are once again going without their favorite criminal procedurals for a few weeks. All three shows are barely into their current seasons, so this break in regularly scheduled programming is more than a little disappointing.

However, don't fret yet because the flagship show is dropping a bonus episode to tide us over until they triumphantly return on Tuesday, Nov. 15. There's just one small update: It's airing on a different day. Why is FBI on Sunday?