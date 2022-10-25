Is ‘FBI’ on Tonight? Fans Might Not See Any New Episodes for a Few Weeks
Dick Wolf’s FBI franchise has a strong hold on CBS’s viewers. Since the first show within the franchise, FBI, premiered on the network in January 2018, fans have grown to love the Special Agent’s at New York’s Federal Bureau of Investigation. In the years following the series’ debut, Wolf Entertainment developed two other FBI shows — FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International.
Many FBI fans look forward to Tuesdays night filled with three hours of crime-fighting magic. Each show now has multiple seasons, as FBI: International returned for its second season in September 2022. When all three shows came back for the Fall TV lineup, fans were elated to see what was next for the agents and have seemingly been impressed by their latest seasons.
Unlike in past years, FBI consistently ran the first few episodes of its seasons each week. However, many viewers noticed the shows are taking a break from showing any new episodes for the rest of October 2022. Below, we explain why FBI isn’t on tonight and when fans can expect to see it return.
Why isn’t ‘FBI’ on tonight? It is, but it will look different.
Those looking for an FBI fix tonight will be happy to know all three shows will air on Tuesday, October 25. Unfortunately, none of those episodes will be new. According to CBS’ TV schedule, FBI will still come on at its usual time and will re-air its Season 4 episode “Scar Tissue.”
Then, FBI: International is returning to its first season with “One Point One Million Followers” from Season 1, Episode 12. Finally, FBI Most Wanted revisits its Season 3 episode “Reaper,” which originally aired in April 2022.
So, what’s with all the reruns? Well, the FBI franchise is reportedly taking some extra time off before the November sweeps period, per Monsters and Critics. The hiatus appears to be lasting until the end of October 2022, with new episodes airing on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. For now, though, fans will have to relive the drama from the franchise’s previous seasons.
The first ‘FBI’ will have a special episode on a new timeslot.
If waiting until mid-November for new FBI episodes sounds torturous, we have some good news. While FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted won’t be back until November 15, FBI is set to air a “special episode” on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. The timeslot change is happening because CBS’ regular programming will be delayed on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 for the U.S. midterm elections.
The episode, “Double Bind,” is rumored to be how the show prepares fans for Shantel VanSanten’s departure. Fans will recall that Shantel joined the cast as Nina to replace Special Agent Maggie Bell while Missy Perygym was on maternity leave in Season 4. However, Shantel nor the FBI team has disclosed any plans for her exit.
The Nov. 6 episode might provide fans with answers on Nina’s future and will also hold some over until all three shows are back with new episodes. While the wait seems long, FBI does has an additional episode in Season 5. In addition to the special Sunday night episode, FBI will air an “extra” installment later in the season since they aired the show’s Season 4 finale on Oct. 4, 2022.
The episode “Prodigal Son” was initially set to air on May 24, 2022. However, Deadline reported that CBS pulled the finale, as it hit too close to the real-life Uvalde school shooting in Texas. Rather than air the episode, CBS swapped it for Season 4, “Under Pressure.”
Catch new episodes of FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted Tuesday nights on CBS starting at 8 p.m. EST.