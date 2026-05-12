Why Messenger Is Asking for a PIN Still Confuses Facebook Users Years Later “I thought it might be a scam.” By Trisha Faulkner Published May 12 2026, 1:47 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

Nothing makes people spiral faster than opening an app they’ve used for years and suddenly getting hit with a security prompt they don’t remember setting up. For a lot of Facebook Messenger users, that exact moment has become weirdly common. If your Messenger app keeps asking for a six-digit PIN every time you open it, you’re definitely not alone. Across Reddit, Facebook groups, Google help forums, and random tech threads, users have been trying to figure out why Messenger suddenly seems obsessed with a code many people swear they never even created.

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The frustrating part is that the answer is somehow both simple and incredibly confusing. Yes, Facebook actually did warn users this was coming years ago. The rollout, however, was messy enough that a huge chunk of the internet either forgot about it completely or assumed the prompts were some kind of scam. Want to know more about why Facebook Messenger keeps asking you for a PIN code? Keep reading for the details.

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Why is Facebook Messenger was asking for a PIN code became a recurring source of online panic years after the feature launched.

Back in 2024, Meta announced via press release that Messenger was rolling out default end-to-end encryption for personal chats. As part of that change, users were encouraged — and eventually pushed — to create a six-digit PIN tied to secure message storage. The PIN was designed to help users recover encrypted chats across devices. Meta also offered alternatives like storing encryption keys through Google Drive or iCloud.

At the time, though, many users barely understood what was happening. One Reddit user wrote, “Pretty much what the title says, yesterday when I opened the app on my phone, I got a pop up that I need to create a PIN cause messenger is upgrading security or something.” Another person admitted, “I thought it might be a scam.”

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That reaction became surprisingly common as Facebook Messenger introduced the feature gradually. So, some users got the prompt long before others did. For some, it only popped up when browsing Facebook on their desktop. Furthermore, this security feature only seemed to apply to certain chats. The entire thing felt random enough that people immediately started heading to Reddit for answers instead of Facebook’s actual help pages.

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One Reddit commenter summed up the confusion perfectly: “How come FB never made this public to all … Instead they just hit you with it when you try to open your chat!” Technically, Meta did explain the rollout in blog posts and help pages. The problem is that most people don’t read company encryption updates unless they absolutely have to.

In 2026, Facebook Messenger seemingly became more aggressive in asking for the PIN code.

In 2026, per chatter across the internet, users feel like Messenger started to more aggressively ask for their PIN code. There, however, was one big issue with this: Many people genuinely don’t remember creating one in the first place. On a Google help forum, one frustrated user wrote, “It keeps asking for a 6 digit pin number, I never set one.”

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In an incredibly blunt response, another user said, “You did set the pin because Facebook forced everyone to do that when secure chats feature was rolled out.” This quick exchange basically captures the entire situation. There was such a huge gap between Messenger forcing users to create the PIN and actually demanding it regularly later on that people mentally disconnected the two events entirely. This huge gap in time had many users wondering if they were hacked, if Facebook locked their account, or if this was some sort of scam.

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Some users are even convinced Facebook is targeting them specifically. “It’s like Fakebook is targeting me for some reason,” one commenter joked after repeatedly getting prompts nobody else in their household was seeing. Others are just exhausted by the whole thing. “I’m SUPER tired of dealing with it,” another user wrote after saying Messenger asks for the code “5-6 times a month.”