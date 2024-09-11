Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Selling Sunset Disappointing Update: 'Selling Sunset' Will Not Have a Reunion Special for Season 8 'Selling Sunset' is skipping a reunion special for Season 8. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 11 2024, 4:40 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Season 8 of Selling Sunset is arguably the most dramatic installment of the hit Netflix docuseries. Even before it hit the streaming service, the drama was already brewing as cast members took to social media to spill the tea on behind-the-scenes antics and point fingers at each other and the producers.

Since then, fans have been left hanging with more questions than answers as many stars of the show continue to stir the pot online. However, we have some bad news: There won't be a reunion special this season to clear up the chaos.

Why is 'Selling Sunset' skipping a reunion in Season 8?

Despite the ongoing drama among the Selling Sunset cast spilling over onto social media, Netflix has decided to skip a reunion for Season 8. The streaming giant has not explained this decision, but it's worth noting that Selling Sunset reunions aren't as regular as those for Bravo or TLC reality shows.

That said, after the real estate show's first reunion special in 2022 for Season 5, fans have come to expect these gatherings. Plus, with the tumultuous events of the eighth season, it's clear that the cast has plenty to discuss — but it seems the audience won't be getting a front-row seat to these conversations.

It's also reasonable to assume that many cast members are reluctant to reunite. Just a week before the Season 8 premiere, Chrishell Stause publicly criticized castmate Nicole Young, stating she would "rather be sued" than work with her again. This came after Nicole spread a rumor on camera alleging that Emma Hernan had an affair with a married man.