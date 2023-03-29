Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Disney Plus Source: Disney Plus Bryant Tardy, Diandra Lyle, Kyliegh Curran Diandra Lyle From 'Secrets of Sulphur Springs' Shares What She Knows About Season 4 (EXCLUSIVE) By Pretty Honore Mar. 29 2023, Published 3:01 p.m. ET

Sometimes you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone. In early 2023, we learned that not one, but three Disney Plus original series were canceled. Along with The Mysterious Benedict Society, it was also announced that Big Shot, which stars John Stamos and Yvette Nicole Brown, and the Mighty Ducks reboot were axed by the network.

Now, viewers are wondering what’s ahead for Disney’s popular thriller, Secrets of Sulphur Springs. So, will there be a Season 4? The series debut introduced viewers to Griffin Campbell (Preston Oliver) and Harper Dunn (played by Kyliegh Curran), as well as Harper’s mom, played by Diandra Lyle. She shared her thoughts on the show’s potential renewal in an exclusive interview with Distractify. Keep reading for more!

Diandra Lyle

Will there be a Season 4 of ‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’?

When it comes to Season 4, Diandra gave us all the tea on what she’s heard. Sadly, there isn’t very much to sip on as the cast has no word on whether or not the series will return. Diandra told us that she’s as in the dark as we are about whether or not the show is coming back to the small screen, but the actress is hopeful. “I mean, it would be great to come back for another season. I don't know if we are,” Dianda told us. “We haven't heard anything, so I have no idea.”

“Sometimes we don't know until like, later on. Like, I think last year, we found out in mid-February that we were getting a Season 3. And you know, Season 2 was already airing at that time,” she added. Seasons 1, 2, and 3 of the series certainly gave what was supposed to be given. And according to Diandra, there is still plenty of Sulphur Springs saga left to explore. “You know, especially with time travel. So you can go play in the future,” Diandra said. “You can go tons of places.”

Kyliegh Curran, Diandra Lyle, Bryant Tardy

The show’s popularity can largely be credited to the stellar cast of characters, which viewers have grown to know and love. “Seeing some of the reviews or people tweeting like, ‘Oh my gosh, that was the best season yet! I think to continue to build that strength with each season, that's hard to do sometimes for shows. So the fact that it continues to get stronger and stronger and people like it, that says a lot,” Diandra gushed. “So hopefully there'll be a Season 4.”