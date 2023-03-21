The Crows' Demolition Guy in 'Shadow and Bone' Looks Familiar — Where Have We Seen Him?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Shadow and Bone Season 2 on Netflix. Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) isn't the only one trying to survive in Shadow and Bone Season 2. The Crows have their own problems to deal with back in Ketterdam that don't actually involve literal oncoming darkness. Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter) enlists the help of Wylan, a city resident with a knack for demolition, to aid him in his war against Pekka Rollins (Dean Lennox Kelley).

Article continues below advertisement

If you're wondering why the actor playing Wylan looks so familiar, don't worry, you're not just seeing things! He actually appeared in another hit Netflix fantasy series. So, who is the actor who plays Wylan in Shadow and Bone? We've got all the details here.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

The actor that plays Wylan in 'Shadow and Bone' also appeared in 'The Witcher.'

Did you know 27-year-old English actor Jack Wolfe appeared in The Witcher before he joined the cast of Shadow and Bone Season 2 as Wylan, the Crows' demolitions expert? So, what character did Jack play in The Witcher? He played Nadbor, a character in The Witcher Season 1, Episode 8 who wasn't thrilled when his mother took in the Princess Ciri when she was fleeing the dangers of the Nilfgaardian kingdom.

Jack's Witcher character only appeared in one episode of the Netflix series. However, the actor's Shadow and Bone character had more prominence when the Crows realized the value of his demolition skills. And Jesper definitely sees more value in Wylan than his Crow compatriots (wink wink, nudge nudge, hello romance!)

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

What else has Jack Wolfe starred in? (Spoilers for 'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 ahead).

Jack also played the main character in the 2022 film The Magic Flute, about a young musician who attends a famous Mozart boarding school for musicians. You can follow Jack on Instagram (@jacktwolfe). A cursory look at Jack's Instagram reveals that when he isn't acting onscreen in Netflix fantasy shows, he absolutely kills it as a model in print magazines!

Article continues below advertisement

His Shadow and Bone character Wylan is a pivotal part of the Crows' ongoing arc within the Grishaverse, especially when Wylan becomes a Crow himself. (And don't get us started on the cuteness that is the Wesper ship!)

Article continues below advertisement

Does Wylan survive 'Shadow and Bone' Season 2? (Spoilers, again).

Wesper fans can breathe easy knowing that Wylan does survive through all of Shadow and Bone Season 2. However, does he make it through to the end of the story?