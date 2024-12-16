Yvette Nicole Brown and Her Husband Anthony Davis's Love Story Was Decades in the Making The 'Community' star announced her engagement to her longtime friend in December 2023. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 16 2024, 3:31 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Dating is difficult for the average single person. But romantic relationships are even trickier to come by when you're a celebrity. With the rising rates of celebrity breakups and divorces, it's hard for many high-profile folks to find the love they desire, especially when they're not in their 20s or 30s anymore. Fortunately, actor Yvette Nicole Brown recently proved that no one is ever too late to find their "one."

On Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at age 53, Yvette married the man of her dreams, Anthony Davis. The gorgeous wedding included 200 guests who gathered to watch the couple say "I Do" in Los Angeles, Calif. "I had no nerves when it came to marrying this man," Yvette told People on her big day. "He is the one for me. Absolutely." So, who is the man that swept the comedienne off her feet? Here's the scoop on Yvette's husband!



Who is Yvette Nicole Brown's husband?

Yvette's husband, Anthony Davis, is also an actor. His IMDb states he appeared in an episode of JD's Place in 2021. Additionally, Anthony's Backstage account shows he's a SAG-AFTRA member and has appeared on episodes of Manifest, FBI Files, and God Father of Harlem, plus several theater projects, including a role as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Martin, Malcolm, and Me.

Anthony is also an ordained minister and earned a B.A. in Biblical Studies from New Life School of Theology.

Anthony and Yvette met when they were in their twenties. They lost touch over the years but reconnected after he reached out to her in 2021. At the time, Yvette's mom, Fran Hall, had died, and Anthony reached out to express his condolences. The pair began dating shortly after reconnecting and became engaged in December 2023. Yvette announced the happy news during her guest co-hosting gig on The View.

"I have some news," she told co-host Whoopi Goldberg. "I heard The View is the place to announce things like this. I’m engaged!”

Yvette Nicole Brown said she never thought she would have her "bridal moment" IRL.

Yvette and Anthony married a year and one day from the day she announced their engagement. The couple's wedding included many of their family, friends, and colleagues, including her Community cast members, who snapped a photo during her nuptials. Yvette's father, who is battling Alzheimer's Disease, also attended the wedding with the help of her husband, who worked with his home care facility to get him to the event.

Yvette also dazzled in two wedding gowns on her big day. As she walked down the aisle, she wore a mermaid-style dress designed by Ines Di Santo, and her husband wore a caramel-colored velvet suit. Yvette rocked a white Arlinda McIntosh dress and jacket for the reception, paired with embellished sneakers.

The dresses were something Yvette admitted to People she wasn't sure she would get to wear in her lifetime. She recalled wearing a dress for the first time when her Drake & Josh character, Helen, married. Yvette said that, for years, she didn't know if that would also be the last time she had her big day. "I cried when I saw myself in the wedding dress, and the wardrobe woman thought I was crying because I looked so beautiful," she remembered.