The Ultimate Halloween Costume Guide for Groups of Four
Discover the ultimate Halloween group costume ideas for four friends. Get ready to impress and have a blast with these creative outfit ideas!
If you're celebrating Halloween with friends, a group costume is a must for a fun and photo-worthy night. Need some ideas? Look no further! We've rounded up creative Halloween group costume ideas for groups of four, from TV show characters to music groups. Get ready to impress!
BLACKPINK
The perfect group costume for you and your K-POP-loving girls! Dress up as Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé of BLACKPINK for Halloween. As one of the world's most popular girl groups, these South Korean pop queens have created a name for themselves in the music industry and fashion. Each member of BLACKPINK has her own unique style, so you and your friends can have fun expressing yourselves with your costumes.
The Flintstones
If you're looking for a quick, easy, but iconic group costume, this Flintstones group costume is the way to go. This costume available for purchase on Amazon includes a costume for Fred and Wilma Flintstone, as well as Barney and Betty Rubble. You can also save money by making your own costumes. There is a great tutorial on Pretty Passive on how to do without breaking the bank.
Carrie, Miranda, Samantha, and Charlotte from 'Sex and the City'
Although Samantha isn't a part of And Just Like That, it doesn't mean you and your crew can't honor the OG Sex and the City crew. After all, every friend group has a Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda, right?
Nick, Scmidt, Jess, and Winston from 'New Girl'
This Halloween, dress up as the endearing and quicky friend group of Nick Miller, Jess Day, Schmidt, and Winston Bishop from New Girl! You definitely don't all have to be roommates to rock this lewk.
Kimberly, Leighton, Bela, and Whitney from the 'Sex Lives of College Girls'
HBO's Sex Lives of College Girls follows Kimberly, Leighton, Bela, and Whitney as they become roommates at Essex University. They are a perfect costume for a girl group with different personalities.
'Love Is Blind' Season 5 couples
After JP and Taylor broke it off, the majority of Season 5 of Love Is Blind closely followed Milton and Lydia's relationship as well as Izzy and Stacy's relationship. If you and your significant other are close with another couple, this is a costume idea to consider.
AFC Richmond from 'Ted Lasso'
Calling all fans of Ted Lasso! For Halloween this year, consider dressing up as your favorite players and coaches at AFC Richmond. From the Head Coach himself and his close colleague Coach Beardo to some of the legendary members on the Diamond Dog roster like Sam Obisanya and Dani Rojas, there are nearly endless possibilities for the winning combo for your group. And, of course, don’t forget Trent Crimm too!