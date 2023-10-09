Home > FYI The Ultimate Halloween Costume Guide for Groups of Four Discover the ultimate Halloween group costume ideas for four friends. Get ready to impress and have a blast with these creative outfit ideas! By Kelly Corbett Oct. 9 2023, Updated 11:39 a.m. ET Source: HBO/ Apple TV +

If you're celebrating Halloween with friends, a group costume is a must for a fun and photo-worthy night. Need some ideas? Look no further! We've rounded up creative Halloween group costume ideas for groups of four, from TV show characters to music groups. Get ready to impress!

Article continues below advertisement

BLACKPINK

Source: getty images Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé of BLACKPINK

The perfect group costume for you and your K-POP-loving girls! Dress up as Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé of BLACKPINK for Halloween. As one of the world's most popular girl groups, these South Korean pop queens have created a name for themselves in the music industry and fashion. Each member of BLACKPINK has her own unique style, so you and your friends can have fun expressing yourselves with your costumes.

The Flintstones

If you're looking for a quick, easy, but iconic group costume, this Flintstones group costume is the way to go. This costume available for purchase on Amazon includes a costume for Fred and Wilma Flintstone, as well as Barney and Betty Rubble. You can also save money by making your own costumes. There is a great tutorial on Pretty Passive on how to do without breaking the bank.

Article continues below advertisement

Carrie, Miranda, Samantha, and Charlotte from 'Sex and the City'

Source: getty images

Although Samantha isn't a part of And Just Like That, it doesn't mean you and your crew can't honor the OG Sex and the City crew. After all, every friend group has a Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda, right?

Article continues below advertisement

Nick, Scmidt, Jess, and Winston from 'New Girl'

Source: getty images

This Halloween, dress up as the endearing and quicky friend group of Nick Miller, Jess Day, Schmidt, and Winston Bishop from New Girl! You definitely don't all have to be roommates to rock this lewk.

Article continues below advertisement

Kimberly, Leighton, Bela, and Whitney from the 'Sex Lives of College Girls'

Source: Max

HBO's Sex Lives of College Girls follows Kimberly, Leighton, Bela, and Whitney as they become roommates at Essex University. They are a perfect costume for a girl group with different personalities.

Article continues below advertisement

'Love Is Blind' Season 5 couples

Source: netflix

Article continues below advertisement

AFC Richmond from 'Ted Lasso'

Source: Apple TV / Ted Lasso