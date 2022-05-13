From Necklace-Gate to the Engagement: Here's What Happened in Season 1 of 'Bling Empire'

Season 1 of Bling Empire, a reality show about rich people doing rich people things in Los Angeles, gained unmatched popularity after releasing on Netflix on Jan. 15, 2021. Starring the likes of Christine Chiu, Jaime Xie, and many others, Bling Empire offers a glimpse into the extraordinary life of a group of L.A.-based creatives, producers, entrepreneurs, and others.

Because Season 2 has officially been released, we're here to recap everything you missed — or forgot about — in Season 1.