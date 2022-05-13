From Necklace-Gate to the Engagement: Here's What Happened in Season 1 of 'Bling Empire'By Leila Kozma
May. 13 2022, Published 11:29 a.m. ET
Season 1 of Bling Empire, a reality show about rich people doing rich people things in Los Angeles, gained unmatched popularity after releasing on Netflix on Jan. 15, 2021. Starring the likes of Christine Chiu, Jaime Xie, and many others, Bling Empire offers a glimpse into the extraordinary life of a group of L.A.-based creatives, producers, entrepreneurs, and others.
Because Season 2 has officially been released, we're here to recap everything you missed — or forgot about — in Season 1.
Season 1 of 'Bling Empire' centres on the life of Kevin Kreider and his friends.
Kevin Kreider is an actor and model born in Seoul, South Korea, in 1983. He was raised by adoptive parents in Pennsylvania. He moved to Los Angeles to expand his career, which is how he met Kane Lim and the rest of the crew.
In Season 1 of Bling Empire, Kevin goes on a steamy salsa date with Kelly Mi Li, the executive producer of Afterward and Interface. Elsewhere, Kevin gets into a fight with Kim Lee after she and Guy Tang throw the penis pump found in Anna Shay's shower out of the window.
Kevin and Kane set out on a quest to Charleston, S.C., to track down Kim's dad in the penultimate episode. He also confronts Kim about the crush she seems to have on him in the Season 1 Finale.
Kane Lim is a real estate developer and philanthropist.
Born in Singapore to a wealthy family, Kane moved to Los Angeles circa 2014. His larger than life personality and strong sense of humor immediately allured Bling Empire fans.
In Season 1 of Bling Empire, Kane opens up about his close friendship with Chèrie Chan, showing support while she is grieving her mom. He is close friends with Christine and Anna, yet he somehow manages to stay out of their feud.
Kim Lee first confessed that she had a crush on Kevin in the Season 1 Finale of 'Bling Empire.'
Kim Lee is a DJ and actress hailing from Orange County, Calif. In Season 1 of Bling Empire, Kim discusses her complicated relationship with her bio dad, whom she hasn't seen in years. She makes a move on Kevin in the Season 1 Finale.
Jaime Xie is model and equestrian.
Jaime Xie opens up about her past as a competitive equestrian in Season 1 of Bling Empire. A fashion fiend and social media whiz, Jaime garnered dozens of fans with her supreme sense of style and love of luxury.
Christine Chiu is a producer and 'DWTS' alum.
Born in Taiwan in 1982, Christine Chiu is an entrepreneur and philanthropist. She married Dr. Gabriel Chiu, a descendant of the Song Dynasty, in 2006. Christine and Gabriel are the proud parents of Gabriel Chiu III, aka Baby G.
In Season 1 of Bling Empire, she famously has an ongoing feud with Anna. At one point, she shows up to a soiree wearing the Louis Vuitton pink sapphire and diamond necklace Anna also owns. In another episode, Christine shares details about her varied experiences with motherhood.
Anna Shay
Anna was born in Tokyo, in 1960, to Pacific Architects and Engineers founder Edward Shay and Ai Oizumi Shay. In Season 1 of Bling Empire, she throws a range of top-notch parties and social events. At one point, she and Kelly also jet off to Paris.
Chèrie Chan
In Season 1 of Bling Empire, Chèrie welcomes a baby boy, Jevon. She proposes to her long-term partner, Jessey Lee, in the Season 1 Finale.
Tyler Henry, the Hollywood Medium, makes an appearance in Season 1, Episode 6 to help Chèrie process the complicated feelings triggered by her mom's passing. When Chèrie's daughter, Jadore, calls Jevon her grandma, Chèrie begins to wonder if Jevon has become the embodiment of her mom's spirit.
Kelly Mi Li
Season 1 of Bling Empire explores Kelly's complicated relationship with Andrew Gray (of Power Rangers Megaforce fame). They announced their breakup in the spring of 2021, years after the shooting of Season 1 wrapped. Kelly is now flying solo.
Season 2 of Bling Empire is available on Netflix now.