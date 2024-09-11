Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Selling Sunset They Call Him Johnny Football — Who Is Bre Tiesi's Ex Husband? Bre's ex-husband, Johnny, initially rose to fame thanks to his incredible talent as a quarterback for Texas A&M University. By Sheridan Singleton Published Sept. 11 2024, 9:24 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Season 8 of Selling Sunset is another one full of the drama that first drew fans in the first season. The pros working in the Oppenheim Group continued to work and compete with each other while also dealing with personal issues. One major theme featured in the season is marriage. Chelsea Lazkani's marriage fell apart during the season, and while she has since said her husband's rumored cheating was not the reason she filed, fans can't help but think otherwise.

Article continues below advertisement

The drama behind how Chelsea learned of his alleged cheating became an issue between the women, specifically between her and Bre Tiesi. Bre acted as the messenger, and with the history between the two of them, the act of telling Chelsea was regarded as an act of malice. Whether or not there was ill intent is something only she knows, but Bre does know what it feels like to have a husband who cheats on you. Bre was previously married, so who is her ex-husband, Johnny Manziel?

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Bre Tiesi's ex husband, Johnny Manziel, is a former NFL quarterback whose past is so colorful it was featured in 'Untold.'

Bre's ex-husband, Johnny, initially rose to fame thanks to his incredible talent as a quarterback for Texas A&M University. Johnny was so talented as a player that he won the Heisman Award for his work during his freshman year of college. The unfortunate side of being an 18-year-old boy thrust into the spotlight is that you can go down the wrong path, and that is precisely what led to his short time in the NFL and his legal problems. Netflix featured his rise and fall in Untold: Johnny Football.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

What happened in Bre and Johnny's marriage that led them to get divorced?

Johnny played for the Cleveland Browns for a short period before being released from his contract. He and Bre actually met the same year, and he proposed to her less than a year later.

A year after they tied the knot, Bre accused Johnny of cheating, and by 2021 they were divorced. During Season 8 of Selling Sunset, Johnny said, “And I still feel bad to this day about treating you like that," referencing his prior infidelity. The two seem to be in a good place, considering Johnny asked for her help.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram @bre_tiesi

Bre Tiesi has had an on-again, off-again relationship with Nick Cannon for over a decade.

Within a year of her divorce from Johnny, Bre was pregnant with her son, Legendary Love. Legend's father is none other than America's Baby Daddy, Nick Cannon.