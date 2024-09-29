Home > Human Interest Brittany Murphy Fans Are Now Convinced Diddy Was Involved in Her Strange Death Diddy's friend Ashton Kutcher dated Brittany Murphy from 2002-2003. By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 29 2024, 10:56 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

We didn't have this on our Diddy Bingo card. Following the arrest of the Bad Boy Records founder in September 2024, the internet has been full of conspiracy theories involving the rapper and his famous friends.

One of those famous friends is Ashton Kutcher, who along with dealing with divorce rumors due to his Diddy parties past, is now at the center of another internet theory that involves his ex-girlfriend Brittany Murphy. So, why do fans of the Clueless actress think Diddy is involved in her untimely death in 2009?

Source: MEGA Brittany Murphy with Ashton Kutcher and husband Simon Monjack.

Brittany Murphy was connected to Diddy through Ashton Kutcher and her husband, Simon Monjack.

Diddy and Ashton's friendship has been highly documented for years, and there are plenty of photos of Brittany with Diddy and Ashton at various red carpet and sporting events. However, according to internet sleuths, Brittany's husband at the time of her death Simon Monjack was also connected to Diddy via his personal trainer, who was close to the hip-hop mogul.

They believe that Brittany's death from pneumonia at the age of 32 was a result of Simon owing that personal trainer a lot of money. The theory also points to Diddy's ex, and mother of three of his children, Kim Porter having the same cause of death as Brittany as more proof Diddy was involved in her passing.

To add fuel to the fire, Brittany's husband died five months later from, you guessed it, pneumonia. At the time, the pneumonia was linked to alleged mold in their home, but again, fans of the actress remain skeptical. According to the coroner's report (who was also the coroner for Kim Porter), Brittany died from pneumonia, with secondary factors of severe iron-deficiency anemia and multiple drug intoxication.

Can baby oil cause pneumonia?

This conspiracy gets wilder and wilder. Along with connecting Brittany's death with that of Diddy's ex, many are pointing to Diddy's large supply of baby oil as more proof that he was involved. According to Poison Control, "a less common but more serious adverse effect of ingesting baby oil is aspiration pneumonia, which occurs if baby oil is breathed into the lungs when it is swallowed."

Many have commented and believe Diddy is involved — and not just Brittany's death. "There was a series called Autopsy in the UK several years ago. At this point, I'm convinced Diddy was behind every death featured. MJ and Whitney both had an episode as well as Brittany Murphy," one person wrote.