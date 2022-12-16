Who Are the Celebrity Judges on Netflix's CGI Dance Competiton, 'Dance Monsters'
Popular reality TV series like The Masked Singer and The Voice ushered in a new era of talent competitions. And Dance Monsters might just be the best one yet.
Hosted by former Pussycat Dolls member Ashley Roberts, the series premiered on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 16. But who are the judges on Dance Monsters? Meet Ne-Yo, Ashley Bango, and Lele Pons! Here's what we know about them...
Ne-Yo
Among the highly-qualified judges on the Dance Monsters panel is Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ne-Yo. In the past, he’s written songs for A-list celebrities like Rihanna, Beyonce, and Leona Lewis. In addition to his music, Ne-Yo has also pursued a career on the small screen.
Along with making guest appearances on shows like CSI: NY, The X Factor, and America’s Got Talent, he previously joined the 2020-2021 season of The Masked Singer UK as Badger. The Because of You singer also stars in VH1’s Hip Hop Family Christmas franchise alongside Keri Hilson.
Ne-Yo was married to Monyetta Shaw, the mother of his two eldest children, from 2009 to 2013. After their marriage ended, he welcomed three children with his current wife, model Crystal Renay Williams.
Ashley Banjo
If Ashley B. from Dance Monsters looks familiar, it’s because he is. Hailing from Leytonstone, London, Ashley is one of three children born to British heavyweight boxer Funso Banjo.
Dance Monsters isn’t the first reality TV competition series the choreographer has appeared in. In 2009, he and his street dance group, Diversity, took home the win in Season 3 of Britain’s Got Talent.
Later, he went on to become the host of Sky1’s Got to Dance (formerly Just Dance) for five seasons. Ashley has also appeared as a judge on ITV’s Dance Dance Dance and Dancing on Ice.
The dancer shares two children with his wife of seven years, Francesca Banjo.
Lele Pons
Lele, a digital creator, musician, and actress by trade, knows how to cut a rug — just ask her 17 million+ subscribers on social media. The 26-year-old may be the youngest judge on the Dance Monsters panel, but she isn’t new to the spotlight.
The Venezuelan-American entertainer rose to fame on the now-extinct video platform Vine. Since then, Lele has appeared in videos with Camila Cabello, Anitta, and J. Balvin.
Her television credits include appearances on Netflix’s Cooking with Paris and MTV’s Scream. Fans can learn more about the entertainer by way of her self-produced 2020 docuseries on YouTube, The Secret Life of Lele Pons.
What’s the prize on Netflix’s ‘Dance Monsters’?
The newly released Netflix original series sees five talented dancers face off for a cash prize of $250,000, but they won’t be competing as themselves. Instead, each contestant will have to wow the crowd under the guise of some very cute CGI avatars.
Dance Monsters is available for streaming on Netflix now!