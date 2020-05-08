These Disney Movies Are Still on Netflix... For Now

Ever since Disney+ was announced back in 2017, it was touted as a "Netflix Killer," or at the very least a prime competitor in an otherwise crowded market that includes Hulu, Amazon Prime , HBO Max, and more streaming platforms (seriously, who can keep track of it all?).

After launching the platform in 2019, Disney has tried to dominate this market by not renewing existing contracts with Netflix for their movies, thus reducing the number of highly sought-after films available.

Disney has deep-pockets and has purchased many high-profile franchises such as Marvel, Star Wars, etc, which has in-turn beefed up their already deep library of classics. That said, there are still a few Disney films you’re able to watch on Netflix... for now at least.

So, which Disney movies are still available to watch on Netflix? Keep reading to find out!