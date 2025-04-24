Does Kate Meet Her Demise While Fighting to Take Down Joe in 'You'? (SPOILERS) There's a particular sequence that makes it seem like Kate's fate might mirror that of Joe's previous love interests... By Allison DeGrushe Published April 24 2025, 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 5 finale of You. If you need a quick refresher, Season 4 of You ends with Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) on top of the world. He's dodged every single consequence for his murderous ways, thanks in large part to his now-wife, Kate Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie).

But in the fifth and final season, things change. Kate begins to see her husband for who he truly is and decides it's time to stop him once and for all. The question is, though, does her plan work? Or does she meet a darker fate and die at the hands of Joe? Here's what you need to know.

So, does Kate die in Season 5 of 'You'?

We have some good news, You fans — Kate doesn't die! Nevertheless, her safety is far from guaranteed throughout the season, and there's a particularly unsettling sequence that makes it seem like her fate might mirror that of Joe's previous love interests.

In the eighth episode, Kate decides it's time for Joe to die. To pull it off, she recruits two familiar faces — Nadia Farran (Amy-Leigh Hickman), a former student whom Joe framed and sent to prison, and Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle), one of Joe's past lovers.

Working together, the trip successfully locks Joe in the infamous glass cage — a poetic twist, given how many lives he's destroyed with it. However, the celebration doesn't last long. After the three leave the basement, Joe pulls off one of his most disturbing moves yet: He slices open a wound on his arm and digs out a hidden key he'd implanted beneath his skin (if you're squeamish, look away!)

Once out of the cage, Joe plots his escape. But just as he begins to make his move, Kate appears. A fierce fight ensues between them over a gun, and in the chaos, Joe shoots Kate in the side. He doesn't stop there, knocking her out cold before heading up the stairs.

At the top, he runs into Maddie (Anna Camp), who casually mentions her plan to burn down Mooney's — with Joe still inside. Desperate to get her to listen, Joe warns her that Kate is in the basement, but Maddie doesn't believe him. After failing to get through to Maddie, Joe heads back downstairs, only to find an alert Kate, who knocks him out. When Joe eventually regains consciousness, both he and Kate accept that they are probably going to die.

But when all hope seems lost, Bronte (Madeline Brewer) saves the day... or does she? At first, she tries desperately to wake Kate, who is unconscious from blood loss and smoke inhalation. When that fails, Bronte turns her attention to Joe and saves him instead. Now, we know what you're thinking: Why would Bronte do that?! Well, believe it or not, it all works out perfectly in the end!