Don Johnson's Persistence in Hollywood Has Paid Off — Inside His Net Worth

For many televison lovers, actor Don Johnson has been a staple in their households. Don is responsible for his iconic roles as James "Sonny" Crockett in Miami Vice, starring alongside Phillip Michael Thomas, and for his titular role in Nash Bridges. And, in most of his memorable roles and off the screen, Don brings his effortless charm and cool demeanor to anything he does, allowing him to forge a lasting career in Hollywood, one that has not only earned him critical acclaim but also a sizable fortune.

From acting and producing to real estate investments and music, Johnson’s wealth stems from a variety of ventures that go far beyond his on-screen presence. But just how much is the veteran star worth today? Here's what we found out about Don Johnson's net worth.

Source: MEGA

What is Don Johnson's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Don's net worth $50 million. Throughout his career, the Missouri native hasn't shied away from exploring all of his passions, allowing him to diversify his portfolio. In addition to being an actor, which began with his breakout role in the Los Angeles, Calif. stage production of Fortune and Men's Eyes, he is also a director, producer, and singer-songwriter.

Don's road to success and millions didn't always come easy. Although he was on Hollywood's radar in the 1970s, his career stalled throughout the 1980s. However, when he landed his starring role in Miami Vice, everything changed for the better. During the height of his success, he dabbled into music, releasing two albums, Heartbeat and Let It Roll in the 1980s.

Today, Don continues to act, starring in Neflix's Rebel Ridge alongsode Aaron Pierre and a starring role in Doctor Odyssey. He also works behind the scenes as one of the of ABC's Joshua Jackson-led show's executive producers.

Don Johnson Net worth: $50 million Don Johnson is an actor known for his roles in Miami Vice and Nash Bridges. He is also a producer of several hit TV shows, including Doctor Odyssey. Birth date: Dec. 15, 1949 Birth place: Flat Creek, Miss. Birth name: Don Wayne Johnson Father: Freddie Wayne Johnson Mother: Nell Johnson Marriages: Melanie Griffith (m. 1976; div. 1976); Melanie Griffith (m.1989; div. 1994); Kelley Phleger (m. 1999) Children: 5

Is Don Johnson married?

Don Johnson's tenure in Hollywood hasn't gone without him taking some public Ls in the love department. Fortunately, he's been with the same woman for decades after a high-profile divorce. Don married kindergarten teacher Kelley Phleger in 1999, and they've been together ever since. According to People, the pair met at a party in the mid-90s, but didn't start dating until a few years later. Don shared that the secret to the couple's success is their deep understanding of one another.

"Oh, we are just so in tune with each other that there's an unspoken like trust and kindness and respect with us," he told People about their marriage's success. "And those are the keys." Don and Kelley's marriage came years after he divorced actor Melanie Griffith in 1994. It was their second divorce, as the couple previously split in 1976 after marrying that same year. They went on to remarry in 1989 and welcomed their daughter, actor Dakota Johnson, during their second race to the altar.

