'Seinfeld' and 'Toy Story' Actress Estelle Harris Has Died at 93 Years Old

According to Deadline, Estelle Harris died of natural causes on the evening of April 2, 2022.

"It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25 p.m.," Estelle's son, Glen Harris, who clutched her hand as she took her last breath, shared with the outlet. "Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy, and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her."