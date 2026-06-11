40 Years Later — See the Cast of 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Then and Now The '80s classic was also John Hughes' final on-screen appearance. By Anna Quintana Published June 11 2026, 3:21 p.m. ET Source: Paramount Pictures

It's hard to believe, but Ferris Bueller's Day Off is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2026. Released in 1986, the beloved John Hughes comedy became an instant classic thanks to its quotable dialogue, unforgettable Chicago adventure, and a cast that perfectly brought the story to life.

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Four decades later, the film remains a pop culture favorite, and many of its stars have gone on to enjoy successful careers in Hollywood and beyond. Here's a look at the cast of Ferris Bueller's Day Off then and now.

Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller)

Source: Paramount Pictures, MEGA

Ferris is the charismatic, rule-breaking high school senior who masterminds the ultimate day off in Chicago. Matthew Broderick went on to star in films like Election and The Producers and famously voiced Simba in The Lion King. He continues to work steadily in film, television, and Broadway. He has been married to Sarah Jessica Parker since 1997, and the couple shares three kids.

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Alan Ruck (Cameron Frye)

Source: Paramount Pictures, Patrick Wymore/HBO

Cameron is Ferris's anxious, hypochondriac best friend whose personal growth becomes one of the movie's most memorable storylines. Alan Ruck enjoyed a long career in television and film, but found a new generation of fans playing Connor Roy on HBO's Succession. More recently, he starred in the HBO Max series Rooster alongside Steve Carell.

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Mia Sara (Sloane Peterson)

Source: Paramount Pictures, Instagram

Sloane is Ferris's girlfriend, who happily joins him and Cameron for their adventure around Chicago. After starring in films such as Timecop and the TV series Birds of Prey, Sara largely stepped away from Hollywood. In 2025, she returned to acting for the film The Life of Chuck after more than a decade away from the screen.

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Jeffrey Jones (Edward "Ed" R. Rooney)

Rooney is Ferris's determined high school principal, obsessed with catching him skipping school. Jeffrey Jones was a recognizable character actor in films including Beetlejuice and The Hunt for Red October. His acting career largely ended in the 2000s following legal controversies, and he has remained mostly out of the public eye since.

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Jennifer Grey (Jeanie Bueller)

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Jeanie is Ferris's perpetually frustrated older sister, determined to expose his schemes. Just a year after Ferris Bueller, Jennifer Grey became a household name as Baby in Dirty Dancing. She has continued acting for decades and won Season 11 of Dancing With the Stars.

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Cindy Pickett (Katie Bueller)

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Katie is Ferris's supportive mother, who never suspects her son is playing hooky. Cindy Pickett continued acting in film and television throughout the 1990s and 2000s, appearing in projects such as Son in Law.

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Lyman Ward (Tom Bueller)

Source: Paramount Pictures, Instagram Lyman Ward in 2017.

Tom is Ferris's well-meaning father, who is equally unaware of his son's elaborate deception. Lyman Ward appeared in numerous television series and films over the years and even married his on-screen wife, Cindy Pickett, in real life, and they had two children together. Unfortunately, they split in 1992. Today, Lyman is 84 years old.

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Edie McClurg (Grace)

Source: Paramount Pictures, MEGA Edie McClurg in 2012.

Grace is Principal Rooney's cheerful secretary who often unintentionally thwarts his attempts to catch Ferris. Edie McClurg became one of Hollywood's most beloved character actresses, with memorable roles in Planes, Trains, and Automobiles and numerous voice-acting credits in animated films and TV shows such as Wreck-It Ralph. The actress has since retired, with her last acting credit being 2022's Eyes Upon Walking.

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Charlie Sheen (Garth Volbeck)

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Charlie Sheen played the mysterious juvenile delinquent who gives Jeanie Bueller some surprisingly good life advice while they're both at the police station. Sheen went on to become one of Hollywood's biggest stars with films like Platoon, Wall Street, and Major League, before finding massive TV success on Spin City and Two and a Half Men. He also struggled with substance abuse, which he opened up about in his documentary, aka Charlie Sheen.

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Ben Stein (Ferris' economics teacher)

Source: Paramount Pictures, X Ben Stein in 2021.

Ben Stein played Ferris's famously monotone economics teacher, whose droning roll call of "Bueller? Bueller? Bueller?" became one of the most iconic moments in movie history. After the film, Ben built a unique career as a political commentator, lawyer, author, and television personality, most notably hosting the Emmy-winning game show Win Ben Stein's Money.

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Louie Anderson (Flower Delivery Person)

Source: Paramount Pictures