Celebrate the First Day of Fall With Our List of Autumnal Instagram Captions
On Sept. 22, we will officially bid farewell to summer and welcome the fall season with open arms. On that note, nothing says autumn more than a photo of you posing with your pumpkin spice latte in an oversized knit sweater and brown booties.
If you're looking for a caption to spice up your inevitable first day of fall Instagram post, you've come to the right place. Keep reading for 40 of our favorites, and we hope you have the most glamorous first day of fall!
Here are the best first day of fall captions for Instagram.
1. Happy first day of fall, y’all!
2. Stressed, blessed, and pumpkin spice obsessed.
3. Pumpkin spice and everything nice.
4. It’s the most wonderful time of the year (for a Harry Potter marathon).
5. It’s officially flannel season!
6. Keep calm and enjoy fall.
8. I love fall most of all.
9. Autumn days are here again.
10. Life is better in a sweater!
11. Tis the season for scary movie marathons!
12. I’m falling for fall.
13. Autumn skies and pumpkin pies.
14. It’s not fall without football.
15. Tis the season for apple cider!
16. Stay cozy.
17. Fall is in the air.
18. Fall breeze and autumn leaves.
19. Turning over a new leaf.
20. Orange you glad it’s fall?!
Here are a few fall quotes and lyrics that make for great Instagram captions!
21. "And all at once, summer collapsed into fall." — Oscar Wilde
22. "It's the first day of autumn! A time of hot chocolatey mornings, and toasty marshmallow evenings, and, best of all, leaping into leaves!" — Winnie the Pooh, Pooh's Grand Adventure
23."I come alive in the fall time." — The Weeknd
24. "Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place. And I can picture it after all these days." — Taylor Swift
25. "It’s time to let go of this endless summer afternoon." — Lorde
26. "Autumn … the year's last, loveliest smile." — William Cullen Bryant
27."I am most radiant and full of energy when the leaves are falling and there is a ghost of change in the air." — Anna Madsen
28. "Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall." — F. Scott Fitzgerald
29. "Autumn mornings: sunshine and crisp air, birds and calmness, year's end and day's beginnings." — Terri Guillemets
30. "If a year was tucked inside a clock, then autumn would be the magic hour." — Victoria Erickson
31. "The autumn chill that wakes me up." — Taylor Swift
32. "Aprils have never meant much to me, autumns seem that season of beginning, spring." ― Truman Capote, Breakfast at Tiffany's
33. "Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree." — Emily Brontë
34. "Autumn leaves don't fall, they fly. They take their time and wander on this their only chance to soar." — Delia Owens, Where the Crawdads Sing
35. "Another fall, another turned page..." — Wallace Stegner, Angle of Repose
36. "I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers." — L. M. Montgomery
37. "Autumn in New York, it spells the thrill of first nighting." — Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong
38. "The autumn moon lights my way." — Led Zeppelin
39. "But I miss you most of all, my darling, when autumn leaves start to fall" — Frank Sinatra
40. "Autumn is the season to find contentment at home by paying attention to what we already have." — Unknown