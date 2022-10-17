'Jeopardy!' Is Making History With the First Ever Second Chance Tournament

Similarly, Pam Schoenberg even took a lead over 40-game winner Amy Schneider… well, until the end of the game. A few of the other Week 1 contestants just should get another chance. Cindy Zhang would have won her game of Jeopardy! had she bet more money, and Erica Weiner-Amachi had a buzzing mishap during a tie break. Molly Karol lost by $1 to a Tournament of Champions contender and James Fraser had a similar fate as his other cohorts.

Tune into Jeopardy! on your local channel starting on Monday, Oct. 17 to see who takes the ultimate prize.