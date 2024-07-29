Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Sam M.'s 'Bachelorette' Fate May Surprise Those Who Want Him and Jenn Together (SPOILERS) Sam M. recently caught attention online after his ex claimed they were dating weeks before he joined 'The Bachelorette.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jul. 29 2024, 6:00 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 21 of The Bachelorette. The competition for Season 21 of The Bachelorette is heating up, and fans of the long-running reality show are officially tapped in. As the bachelorette, Jenn Tran gets to know the eligible men hoping to be her next beau, one competitor has stood out from the rest of the 25 eligible bachelors is Sam McKinney, better known on the series as Sam M.

Sam instantly caught Jen's attention upon entering the competition. So much so that she gave him the First Impression rose during the Season 21 premiere. Since then, Sam has been basking in being one of Jen's favorites and has continued working his magic to make her his lady. His extra time with her has made some fans wonder if he will have the final rose or if he will give it to someone either Jen or fans deem more deserving.



How far does Sam M. get on 'The Bachelorette?'

Sam M. was one of two Sams vying to win Jen's heart. The other is Samaun “Sam” Nejad (Sam N.), 25, an entrepreneur based in Carlsbad, Calif. Sam M., 27, works as a contractor and is a country boy hailing from Myrtle Beach, S.C.

From the beginning, Sam M. and Jen seemed to have a connection. His receiving a rose made him immune to being eliminated on Night 2, and many Bachelorette fans saw it as a sign he was here to stay. Unfortunately, he doesn't get as far in the competition as it seems.



According to Reality Steve, Sam M. doesn't win The Bachelorette. Apparently, he doesn't even make it to the final four, which is surprising since other Bachelorette competitors who won the season, such as Tino Franco from Season 19 and Nayte Olukoya from Season 18, have ended up with their bachelorettes after receiving a First Impression rose. However, Sam M. makes it to the week of hometown dates, which occurs when the season winds down.

Of course, we must note that Reality Steve's spoilers aren't always based on facts. The influencer already stated that someone else might win ahead of the Season 21 finale.

Devin is rumored to have won 'The Bachelorette.'

While Sam M. reportedly won't win The Bachelorette, we can't say how far he'll go nor why he gets eliminated. According to Reality Steve, Devin, a 28-year-old freight entrepreneur from Houston, Texas, is predicted to be The Bachelorette winner. However, the news is something some Bachelorette fans are hoping won't come to fruition.

Multiple Bachelorette fans have questioned Devin's intentions, with one fan tweeting they believe Devin is on the show for bragging rights from winning the competition, and not so much to win Jenn's heart through an "actual connection."

Sam M from the bachelorette actually has to be the most insufferable man that show has seen in a whilllle lol — mo! (@_hollywoodwhore) July 23, 2024

While Devin and Jenn have, of course, remained mum about the matter, the prediction came around the same time a woman claimed to have dated Sam M. before he filmed The Bachelorette. The woman, Raeley Polasek, posted a TikTok on July 10 claiming she and Sam M. were in a long-distance relationship and attended a wedding together in Nashville, Tenn., during their courtship.

She further said they planned to see each other more, but Sam eventually became distant, with Raeley stating, "He wasn't replying to my texts as fast, and I think we only talked twice a day." While she said she was surprised how he had "gone silent," the content creator confirmed Sam told her she was going to apply to The Bachelorette when they first met.