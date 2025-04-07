‘Teen Mom’ Star Ryan Edwards Prioritizes His Kids, but How Many Does He Have? Ryan Edwards became a father for the first time during his relationship with 'Teen Mom' star Maci Bookout McKinney. By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 7 2025, 6:01 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@rcedwards85

Many Teen Mom fans have been with the MTV reality show for so long that they've seen most of the moms pivot from the relationships that made them teen moms in the first place. Since we met Maci Bookout on 16 and Pregnant in 2009, we've gotten to know her family, which includes her eldest son, Bentley, and his dad, Ryan Edwards.

Maci and Ryan's relationship and eventual breakup played out on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom. Since their split, they have moved onto other relationships, with Maci marrying Taylor McKinney and having two more children and Ryan also giving their son more siblings to boss around as their big bro. However, Bentley's duties as the eldest became more tricky when his dad welcomed another baby Edwards to his brood. So, how many kids does Ryan have? Let's find out!

How many children does 'Teen Mom' star Ryan Edwards have?

Congratulations are in order for Ryan, who became a father of four in 2025! In February 2025, he and his fiancée Amanda Conner welcomed his fourth child, daughter Presley Sage Elianna Edwards. Presley was born two days before Valentine's Day, weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz. and measuring 20 in.

"Today is the day we welcomed our gift from God, Presley Sage Elianna Edwards," the couple told People. "We are truly blessed to welcome this beautiful, healthy baby girl into our family."

Ryan and Amanda announced the news that she was expecting their first child in October 2024. The news came after he vowed to dedicate his life to sobriety after years of substance abuse. Amanda and Ryan shared with People during their baby announcement that his sobriety and their overall wellness were paramount to Amanda having a healthy pregnancy.

"We have worked so hard to reach our goals and build a new life with all of our children," they said. "We are looking forward to being a healthy happy family and are just deeply thankful for everyone’s love and support." Ryan and Amanda's daughter was born one month after he proposed to her. The couple's daughter is their first child together, though neither of them is new to parenthood, as Amanda also has a child from a previous relationship, and Ryan has quite a few baby mamas to answer to.

Ryan Edwards has 3 baby mamas helping to raise his children.

Ryan's fourth child came after he had endured several other relationships with his exes, who later became his baby's mothers. As previously shared, he became a father for the first time during his relationship with Maci, which began when they were in high school and resulted in them becoming Bentley's parents. The high school sweethearts became engaged during Maci's pregnancy but parted ways less than a year after Bentley was born.

After Maci and Ryan split up, he met Mackenzie Standifer in May 2016. After just eight months together, Ryan and Mackenzie became engaged and married in May 2017. During their marriage, the pair welcomed two children, Jagger and Stella. However, Mackenzie filed for divorce in 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences." Since then, they've been involved in a nasty divorce that included Ryan demanding his ex be held in contempt in January 2025.

