Is Daft Punk Coming to 'Fortnite'? Leaks Suggest Possible Season 9 Festival Debut Could a digital Daft Punk reunion be in the future for 'Fortnite' players? By Trisha Faulkner Updated April 8 2025, 1:23 p.m. ET

It started with a few cryptic posts. Now, it’s all over Fortnite circles online: Daft Punk might be coming to Fortnite. The rumor is spreading fast, fueled by well-known leakers among the Fortnite gaming community.

So, is Daft Punk coming to Fortnite? That’s the question on everyone’s feed. With multiple sources pointing to a possible Season 9 Fortnite Festival appearance, some players are convinced it’s happening — even though Epic Games hasn’t said a word. Now, before anyone gets too hyped, there’s a lot to unpack. Let’s take a closer look.

Credible leaks in the gaming community have everyone asking the same question: Is Daft Punk coming to ‘Fortnite’?

This all began when popular Fortnite leaker @FNBRintel posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Daft Punk was listed as the next major artist coming to Fortnite Festival in Season 9. According to their post, the information came from a popular playtester known as @EclipseFNC, whose account has since disappeared. Still, FNBRintel — who has over 300K followers and a strong reputation in the Fortnite community — has stood by the report.

More leakers quickly jumped in. @SamLeakss, @itsmeleaky, @SanTaitoFN, and @Loolo_WRLD all amplified the information. Then, the claim gained further traction on Instagram through @fortnitebrfeed, who echoed the same claim: Daft Punk is coming to Fortnite.

Now, it is important to take this information for what it is — a rumor. As of April 2025, Epic Games has not confirmed Daft Punk for Season 9. There have been no social media posts or in-game official teasers. Still, there are a lot of people making this claim. Furthermore, some of those claiming this are credible leakers in the gaming community. So, their rumors and leaks tend to get picked up as fact, even though they aren’t.

Could this really happen even though the band doesn’t exist anymore?

Here’s where things get interesting. Daft Punk isn’t an active group. The French electronic duo — famous for hits like “Around the World,” “One More Time,” and “Get Lucky”—announced their breakup in 2021. Their farewell video, titled Epilogue, confirmed the end of the group after nearly three decades.

That’s part of why this rumor feels so unexpected. If Daft Punk were to appear in Fortnite, even virtually, it would be their first major public appearance since their retirement. For longtime fans, it would be both nostalgic and surreal. The game has hosted music events with massive artists, including Lady Gaga and The Weeknd, who both previously headlined Fortnite Festival. A Daft Punk appearance would follow that pattern — just with a surprising twist, given the duo’s current status.

As of 2025, the Fortnite Festival mode is still relatively fresh, but Epic has made it clear they’re investing heavily in it. With rhythm-based gameplay, music-themed skins, and customizable Jam Tracks, it’s built to host major music collabs. Daft Punk’s iconic helmets and audio-visual style seem like a perfect match.

Players are already speculating about what could come with the collab: robot-themed skins, an emote featuring their signature moves, exclusive tracks for the Festival stage, or maybe even a visual experience like previous Fortnite music events. With a duo as creative as Daft Punk, the possibilities are wide open. But again, until Epic makes it official, it’s still just wishful thinking.