Jack Osbourne Married More Than Once and Has a Pretty Large Family Tree Jack Osbourne's family has grown quite a bit over the years including multiple marriages to several children. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 12 2026, 3:42 p.m. ET

If there’s one thing Jack Osbourne seems to enjoy these days, it's family life. The reality TV star has shared plenty of moments from his home over the years. Likewise, that home has continued to get a little more crowded.

Between two marriages and a growing group of kids, the story behind Jack Osbourne’s married life has a lot more layers than people realize. In fact, his family tree has grown to have a lot of branches.

Jack Osbourne married Aree Gearhart after starting a new chapter in his life.

According to People Magazine, Jack married Aree in September 2023, but their relationship had already been unfolding for several years by that point. By the time they tied the knot, the two had already built a life — and a family — together. Jack and Aree first went public with their relationship in 2019 when they attended the American Music Awards together. From there, things seemed to move naturally between them.

A couple of years later, Jack proposed during a winter getaway in December 2021. Both shared the news online, clearly excited about taking the next step together. Their relationship reached another milestone in July 2022 when they welcomed their first daughter together, Maple Artemis. For Jack, who was already a dad, it meant his family was growing once again.

Then came the wedding. In September 2023, Jack announced that he and Aree had secretly gotten married. He shared the news with a simple, heartfelt message that he was marrying “the most amazing woman” ever. Their household expanded again in March 2025 when they welcomed another daughter, Ozzy Matilda Osbourne. The baby’s name paid tribute to Jack’s late father, Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne. With two young daughters together, Jack and Aree now share a lively home that often pops up on social media through photos of everyday family moments.

Jack Osbourne’s ex-wife, Lisa Stelly, shares three daughters with him.

Before Jack started this chapter of his life, he was married to Lisa Stelly for several years. According to People Magazine, the two tied the knot in October 2012 in Hawaii, shortly after welcoming their first child together. Over the course of their marriage, Jack and Lisa built a family of their own. They welcomed three daughters: Pearl Clementine in 2012, Andy Rose in 2015, and Minnie Theodora in 2018.

For a long time, the pair appeared to be focused on raising their growing household together. In May 2018, however, Lisa filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Even then, their public message about the split struck a surprisingly calm tone. In a joint statement shared online, Jack and Lisa said they still loved each other and planned to remain close as co-parents.

They made it clear to the public that their children would always come first. Furthermore, they hoped to continue raising them together while maintaining a supportive friendship. Their divorce was finalized several years after their marriage in March 2019. Since then, both Jack and Lisa have continued to focus on their children while also moving forward with their own personal lives.

