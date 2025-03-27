Jonah Platt, Son of ‘Snow White’ Producer, Reprimands Rachel Zegler’s Political Comments Jonah Platt said Rachel Zegler's "narcissism" and "dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting a movie" hurt 'Snow White.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 27 2025, 12:13 p.m. ET Source: Mega/Instagram/@jonahplatt

Since Rachel Zegler was tapped to play Snow White in Disney's live-action version of the classic 1937 film, few have given her a celebratory "Heigh-Ho." The actor first received backlash when she was cast to play the princess with "skin as fair as snow" when she is of Colombian and Polish descent.

Jonah Platt's Rachel Zegler comments accuse the 'Snow White' star of "narcissism."

Jonah expressed his frustration with Rachel in a since-deleted Instagram post that was screenshotted and shared online. In the post, the Uncoupled actor responded to an Instagram user who called his father "creepy as hell" and wrote "shame on your father," after it was reported Marc drove to New York City to "reprimand" Rachel and convince to delete a social media post reading “and always remember, free palestine.”

Jonah defended his father's alleged actions and accused the actor of "narcissism" for "dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting a movie.”

"You really want to do this?" he wrote to the Instagram commenter. "Yeah, my dad, the producer of enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, had to leave his family to fly across the country to reprimand his 20-year-old employee for dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie for which she signed a multi-million dollar contract to get paid and do publicity for. This is called adult responsibility and accountability."

Jonah added that he felt Rachel's political takes hurt the film's success, as its box office numbers during its opening weekend were disappointing, to say the least. "This is called adult responsibility and accountability. And her actions clearly hurt the film’s box office," he added in the post. "Free speech does not meant you’re allowed to say whatever you want in your private employment without repercussions."

Jonah also noted Rachel wasn't the only person on the Snow White set and claimed her actions also "hijacked the conversation" surrounding the film for her political gain. "Tens of thousands of people worked on that film, and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of all the colleagues and crew and blue collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful," he ended the scathing message. "Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged.”

Rachel Zegler received support from Melissa Barrera after being slammed for sharing her political beliefs.

Jonah's comments about his big feelings toward Rachel came days after a report from Variety claimed his father attempted to discuss her political comments several times. In addition to her writing "free Palestine" while promoting Snow White, she also wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "F--k Donald Trump," when he was elected into his second presidential term. Disney eventually enlisted a social media professional to vet Rachel's social media presence during the rest of the film's promotional run.

Amid Rachel's social media backlash, her fellow actor, Scream star Melissa Barrera, defended her on Instagram. Melissa screenshotted the Variety article and called out the outlet's writer, journalist Tatiana Siegel, for crafting another "hit piece" on Rachel, along with screenshots of more of Siegel's pieces criticizing her and Rachel.

"A newly published hit piece in Variety magazine attempts to paint Rachel Zegler as difficult and politically radical," she wrote. "It doesn't. It makes her look cool as hell and full of integrity.”

