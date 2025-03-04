Joy-Anna Duggar’s Kids: What To Know About the ‘Counting On’ Alum’s Family Joy-Anna Duggar's kids are among the '19 Kids and Counting' alum Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 35 grandchildren. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 4 2025, 5:41 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@joy4site

During the Duggar Family's heyday on TLC's 19 Kids and Counting and, later, Counting On, fans watched the 19 kids born to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar grow up before our very eyes. Over the years, most of the couple's older children went on to get married and have children of their own, though none of them have even come close to beating their parents' historic number.

Although the Duggars are no longer on the air, fans have continued counting their highlights due to most of the older adult children being active on social media. One of the siblings unafraid to live her best content creator life is the fifth Duggar child, Joy-Anna Forsyth (nee Duggar). Joy-Anna's popular Instagram account has over 1 million followers who love seeing updates from her, her husband, Austin Forsyth, and their hree adorable children. Here's what the former reality star has said about her kids.

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, became parents in 2018.

Joy-Anna and Austin's love story was often featured on their TLC shows. The couple met at a homeschool conference as children, and have been together ever since. Austin and Joy-Anna married on May 26, 2017, and began having children soon after. They welcomed their first child, Giddeon, on Feb. 23, 2018. Then, she became pregnant with their second child, Anabelle, soon after Giddeon was born. Sadly, when Joy-Anna was 20 weeks pregnant with Anabelle, she discovered she didn't have a heartbeat.

She reflected on her baby girl's loss in a heartfelt Instagram post. "We named her Annabell Elise. Annabell means “God has favored me”, and Elise means “God satisfies," Joy-Anna explained. "What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus. Please pray for continued healing, not only physically but for our hearts as well."

The following year, Joy-Anna gave birth to the couple's third child, Evelyn, born in August 2020, and their son, Gunner, born in 2023. In October 2024, the reality vet opened up about experiencing severe postpartum depression during her pregnancies with both of her sons.

"With Gunner, I had a super hard postpartum, and it was like the darkest time of my life," Joy-Anna admitted on her and Austin's podcast, The Unplanned Podcast, adding she was in a "fog, like I just don't feel myself," after her first pregnancy.

Joy-Anna and her sister, Jinger Duggar, gave their children the same name... sort of.

Joy-Anna's road to motherhood hasn't always been easy, but she's always plenty of support around her, much of which comes from her siblings who are also parents. In total, the Duggars have 35 grandchildren, and counting (yep, I went there...again!) Several of the grandchildren include Joy-Anna's sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo's two children, Evangeline and Felicity.

Jinger and Joy-Anna have always been close and were born right after one another as the fifth and sixth Duggar children. Their closeness trickled into their parenting styles, as the sisters accidentally caused some "drama" by giving their daughters, Evangeline and Evelyn, the same nickname.

"Y'all kept your Evy, her name was a secret until she was born and she was born about six months before our Evy," Jinger explained during her and Jeremy's podcast, where Joy-Anna was a guest. "When she was born you sent a video to the family, and you said, ... 'First we're going to tell you the nickname name. It's Evy."' "When you sent that video, I'll never forget, we look at each other, like 'Oh my goodness,'" Jeremy added.