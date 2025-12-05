Who Is Kim Cattrall’s Husband? The ‘Sex and the City’ Alum Dated Him for 10 Years First The TV icon married her fourth husband in December 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 5 2025, 5:23 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If you're chronically online along with us, you've probably seen a particular quote circulating that belongs to actor Kim Cattrall. Ironically, it's not one of her famous Sex and the City quotes as Samantha Jones. Rather, it's one where she famously rejects the idea of doing anything she doesn't want to do, which, for women in U.S. society, involves getting married and having children.

Article continues below advertisement

"I don’t even want to be in a situation for even an hour where I’m not enjoying myself," the actor told The Guardian in 2019. Fortunately, the former HBO star has found someone to spend not just an hour with, but can stand to be near for the rest of her life. Here's what to know about Kim's husband.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Kim Cattrall's husband, Russell Thomas?

Kim met her husband Russell Thomas in 2016. According to InStyle, the British natives connected during her appearance on BBC's Woman's Hour. Kim shared at the time that she was attracted to her then-future husband's personality. "He’s a firecracker, and he’s got a wicked sense of humor," she said of their meeting. "And he’s easy on the eyes!”

Russell has a history of being in the public eye. As Kim shared with The Times, he navigated the industry differently, becoming an actor and then an audio engineer. "He was an actor originally. He’s had an incredibly interesting life and really done it on his terms," she explained. "He’s a bit of a rebel, which I love. ”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

After they met, Kim and Russell would embark on a 10-year courtship, which included him traveling from the UK to Canada to see her. "We’ve been together almost ten years now,” she said. "And we’ve had a blast. We’ve just had so much fun.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Cattrall and Russell Thomas had a private wedding in London in December 2025.

After spending a decade together, Kim and Russell decided to make their love official by saying "I Do" in front of their loved ones. The intimate ceremony took place at Chelsea Old Town Hall and only had 12 guests in attendance. According to People, Kim and Russell intentionally wanted to have a small wedding to "focus on family, close friends, and the enduring partnership they have built, reflecting the newlyweds's preference for intimacy and authenticity."

Article continues below advertisement

While none of Kim's SATC co-stars — Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, or Kristin Davis — attended her big day, she enlisted the show's former costume designer and her longtime collaborator, Patricia Field, to style her for her big day. The two picked a white, refined Dior suit, which she paired with a white fascinator. Her groom chose a custom suit by Richard James, demonstrating the couple’s shared appreciation for craftsmanship and understated sophistication.