Actor Kit Connor Feels "Naked" When Asked About His Dating Life "I'm generally quite a private person anyway." By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 4 2025, 11:30 a.m. ET

Celebrity culture often blurs the line between admiration and intrusion. For fans of Netflix’s Heartstopper, the show’s themes and characters have sparked an intense curiosity regarding the personal lives of the cast. Kit Connor, who plays Nick Nelson, has experienced this firsthand. His portrayal of a bisexual teen navigating love and self-discovery resulted in an unrelenting public obsession with his sexuality and romantic relationships.

The fixation reached a tipping point in October 2022, when Kit publicly came out as bisexual. He later revealed that he felt pressured to do so due to fan speculation and accusations of queerbaiting. Kit penned on social media, “I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18-year-old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye." This moment highlighted the difficulties young actors face in maintaining boundaries between their characters and themselves. So, what have obsessed fans been able to uncover about Kit Connor’s dating life? Keep reading as we take a closer look.



Kit Connor dating rumors highlights fan obsession with his personal life.

Much of the public’s interest in Kit’s dating life stems from his on-screen roles. In Heartstopper, his portrayal of Nick Nelson’s romance with Joe Locke’s character, Charlie Spring, captivated audiences. Their convincing chemistry led some fans to believe their connection extended beyond the show.

Speculation didn’t stop there. Kit’s friendship with Maia Reficco, his co-star in A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow, also became a talking point. Photos of the pair holding hands in 2022 were enough to spark rumors, though neither actor confirmed any romantic involvement.

These incidents illustrate how fans often blur the lines between fiction and reality. Casual interactions between co-stars are frequently interpreted as evidence of a relationship, despite any lack of confirmation from the individuals involved.

Heartstopper’s Kit Connor comes out as bisexual, saying he’s forced to come out after accusations of queer-baiting. pic.twitter.com/aBhkSuX636 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 31, 2022

He is extremely private and being approached by fans makes him uncomfortable.

Kit has openly discussed the discomfort caused by such public scrutiny. In an interview with The Times, he described feeling “naked” when approached by fans who speculate about his personal life. “I’m generally quite a private person anyway. Whenever I am stopped or can tell that someone’s clocked me I feel a bit naked.” He explained.



Speaking to The Guardian in a separate interview, Kit shared similar feelings. He didn’t like the idea of being referred to as a “queer actor” or a “queer man.” Kit explained that even if he was a “queer man” it wasn’t anyone’s business. He further explained that his stance on this had nothing to do with being ashamed of who he was — he was just a private person.