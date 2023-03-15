Home > Television > A Million Little Things Source: ABC 'Orange Is the New Black' Star Lauren Lapkus Plays a Midwife on 'A Million Little Things' By Katherine Stinson Mar. 15 2023, Published 4:21 p.m. ET

Maggie (Allison Miller) convinced herself that she wanted an at-home birth on Season 5 of the ABC series A Million Little Things, and what is the one thing you need for an at-home birth? A midwife of course!

Comedian and former Orange is the New Black star Lauren Lapkus steps up to the plate, portraying the role of Maggie's midwife in A Million Little Things. So does Maggie decide to use the midwife? What other TV shows has Lauren starred in? Here's everything we know about A Million Little Things's latest guest star, Lauren.

Lauren Lapkus's 'A Million Little Things' role, explained.

Maggie's boyfriend Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) isn't thrilled by Maggie's determination to give birth at home with a midwife. However, Maggie doesn't want to bring her child into the world at a hospital, the place that she associates with pain. Given that Season 5, Episode 5 of A Million Little Things ended on the cliffhanger of Maggie's contraction, it seems like Lauren's midwife character will have to help with Maggie's delivery, in spite of Gary's misgivings, after all.

It's assumed Lauren will return as the midwife in Season 5, Episode 6 of A Million Little Things, given that she appears in promotional photos for the episode. Offscreen, Lauren joked on her Instagram page that, "I'm on tonight's episode of A Million Little Things on ABC and I can prove it with this photo of me buying a sweatsuit at Roots in Vancouver!"

Lauren had a memorable role in a Netflix original movie.

Lauren, who is also a standup comedian when she isn't guest-starring in ABC shows, played a memorable role in the Netflix original movie The Wrong Missy, opposite David Spade. She played the film's titular character, teaching David's character a thing or two about not judging a book by its clumsy, comedic cover. She also appeared in eight episodes of The Big Bang Theory, among numerous other acting roles (did you know Lauren was in Jurassic World?), per her IMDb page.

It doesn't look like Lauren is set to appear on A Million Little Things after Season 5, Episode 6, so what's next for the actress this year, besides appearing in A History of the World, Part II? Her IMDb page reveals that she's going to be a part of two projects that are still in pre- and post-production. She's got a starring role in the film Another Happy Day, and Lauren will be voicing a character in the animated series Digman!