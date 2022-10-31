Distractify
Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind
'Love Is Blind' TikToks
Source: TikTok/@colebarnett21; TikTok/@alexadalfia

The Cast of 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Is on TikTok — Here Are Their Handles

Kelly Corbett - Author
By

Oct. 31 2022, Published 9:35 a.m. ET

Season 3 of Love Is Blind is here and it's wild. During this installment, we meet couples Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey; Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez; Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Alfia; Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed, and Raven Ross and SK Alagbada. Some couples are clearly stronger than others and while I'm sure we've all made our predictions on which pairs work and which don't, only time will tell who leaves the show a Mr. and Mrs.

Article continues below advertisement

So much happens during filming and we only to get see snippets of it during each episode. Fortunately, many of the contestants have taken to TikTok to share behind-the-scenes moments from filming and answer fan questions. But don't worry, they've all taken precautions with their content so it doesn't give away to fans what happened to them at the altar. Looking to follow them? We've got their handles below!

love is blind season
Source: Netflix
Article continues below advertisement

Cole Barnett, @colebarnett21

Welp, it looks like Cole is a Swiftie. Besides sharing funny videos, he sometimes posts videos with other male contestants like Brennon and Bartise. Give him a follow and don't be shy in the comment section. He often replies to users.

Article continues below advertisement

Colleen Reed, @colleenreed7

Sadly, our resident ballerina doesn't show us any fancy twirls on TikTok, but she's all for participating in trends, like Akon's locked up trend.

Article continues below advertisement

Bartise Bowden, @bartiseb

As we've learned from the show, if there's one thing Bartise likes to do, it's working out. His TikTok account is swimming with fitness content.

Article continues below advertisement

Brennon Lemieux, @brennonlemieux1

OK, sadly there isn't a lot to see here. But hey, at least we get to see Brennon's dog.

Article continues below advertisement

Zanab Jaffrey, @zanabjaffrey

Check out Zanab's account for some fun clips poking fun at the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Alexa Alfia, @alexadalfia

Good news! Just like her fiancé Brennon, Alexa also features her dogs on her account.

Article continues below advertisement

Raven Ross, @pilatesbodyraven

It isn't a surprise that Raven's account is filled with fun pilates videos.

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Rodriguez, @thenancyrodriguez

OK, we see you, Nance! While we knew Nancy was a speech pathologist, we didn't know she had moves. Check out her TikTok for some sick dancing.

Article continues below advertisement

Love Is Blind Season 3 is available to stream on Netflix.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

What's With the Giant Metallic Wine Glasses on 'Love Is Blind'? And Where Can We Get Some?

Val Chmerkovskiy Tests Positive for COVID-19 During Season 31 of 'Dancing With the Stars'

'Winter House' Teases Trouble in Paradise for Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover

Latest Love Is Blind News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.