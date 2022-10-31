The Cast of 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Is on TikTok — Here Are Their Handles
Season 3 of Love Is Blind is here and it's wild. During this installment, we meet couples Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey; Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez; Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Alfia; Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed, and Raven Ross and SK Alagbada. Some couples are clearly stronger than others and while I'm sure we've all made our predictions on which pairs work and which don't, only time will tell who leaves the show a Mr. and Mrs.
So much happens during filming and we only to get see snippets of it during each episode. Fortunately, many of the contestants have taken to TikTok to share behind-the-scenes moments from filming and answer fan questions. But don't worry, they've all taken precautions with their content so it doesn't give away to fans what happened to them at the altar. Looking to follow them? We've got their handles below!
Cole Barnett, @colebarnett21
Welp, it looks like Cole is a Swiftie. Besides sharing funny videos, he sometimes posts videos with other male contestants like Brennon and Bartise. Give him a follow and don't be shy in the comment section. He often replies to users.
Colleen Reed, @colleenreed7
Sadly, our resident ballerina doesn't show us any fancy twirls on TikTok, but she's all for participating in trends, like Akon's locked up trend.
Bartise Bowden, @bartiseb
As we've learned from the show, if there's one thing Bartise likes to do, it's working out. His TikTok account is swimming with fitness content.
Brennon Lemieux, @brennonlemieux1
OK, sadly there isn't a lot to see here. But hey, at least we get to see Brennon's dog.
Zanab Jaffrey, @zanabjaffrey
Check out Zanab's account for some fun clips poking fun at the show.
Alexa Alfia, @alexadalfia
Good news! Just like her fiancé Brennon, Alexa also features her dogs on her account.
Raven Ross, @pilatesbodyraven
It isn't a surprise that Raven's account is filled with fun pilates videos.
Nancy Rodriguez, @thenancyrodriguez
OK, we see you, Nance! While we knew Nancy was a speech pathologist, we didn't know she had moves. Check out her TikTok for some sick dancing.
Love Is Blind Season 3 is available to stream on Netflix.