Home > Television > Reality TV Macy Gray Snapped at Tyler Posey on 'Surreal Life' for Having Too Many Feelings Macy and Tyler star alongside six other celeb houseguests on MTV's 'Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 20 2024, 3:01 p.m. ET Source: MTV

What happens when you put eight celebrities in a house and expect them to tell the world their deepest, darkest secrets? Spoiler alert: it doesn't end well. At least, not in the beginning. In Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets, the eight celebs live in a stunning home with all of the amenities one needs, with the expectation that they spill everything from their childhood issues to their love lives.

Article continues below advertisement

For many in the house, like singer Macy Gray, the demands of the house quickly become too much to handle. Others, like actor Tyler Posey, flourished in telling his business, which ticked Macy off. Tyler's vulnerability resulted in an unexpected feud with Macy that their housemates worried they wouldn't come back from. Here's what went down.

Article continues below advertisement

Macy Gray and Tyler Posey's 'Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets' feud explained.

In an episode of Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets, Macy and Tyler played a game of Uno with their co-stars, Kim Zolciak, Chet Hanks, O.T. Genasis, Ally Brooke, Johnny Weir, and Josie Canseco. During what was supposed to be a casual card game among the group, Tyler shared a prompt from his phone asking the group to discuss their childhood and "how you became the person you are today."

Macy swiftly shut Tyler's idea down, stating she would much rather play cards than have a group therapy session. "I don't wanna play Uno and, you know, be in therapy," she said in a confessional. "Like, I'm just trying to play f----ng cards, you know."

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the "I Try" singer's objection, Tyler further discussed his childhood traumas, including how he didn't attend a "regular school" due to his schedule as a child actor. Ally also briefly opened up about her childhood, but Macy clarified in her confessional that she just wanted to focus on the card game. The admissions annoyed Macy, who called the honesty moment over cards "sacrilegious." Tyler became offended and reminded Macy that he brought her soup earlier in the episode.

Article continues below advertisement

The Grammy winner then fired back at the Teen Wolf alum and told him she didn't owe him her childhood secrets because he owed her soup. Tyler said he didn't want her to give him anything but brought his gesture up to show her the work he's put into their budding friendship. "I felt disrespected in that moment," Tyler told Macy. "I've gone above and beyond for you."

Article continues below advertisement

Macy and Tyler squashed their feud pretty quickly on 'Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets.'

Tyler and Macy's heated conversation on Surreal Life worried most of their castmates. Fortunately, the tension ended the following day when they could hear one another out. Macy explained to Tyler that her attitude wasn't "personal" to him and that she became "annoyed" when the card game took an emotional turn. However, she stood by her belief that his gesture came with "strings attached," which didn't sit well with her.

"It's f----ng soup," Macy reminded viewers in a confessional. "It wasn't like he caught a chicken, killed it, and made me homemade broth and noodles. It was a f-----ng can of chicken noodle soup. Like fake f----ng soup."

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler admitted that mentioning the soup was pretty corny and regretted bringing it up. "I completely understand her side," he said. "That's why I wish I hadn't said the soup thing."

Article continues below advertisement

The Maid in Manhattan star also admitted that, while he felt bad at the moment, he felt good about getting Macy to open up more. "Maybe it was good because it pushed her to be more open, too," Tyler added. "And, ultimately, that's what we want."