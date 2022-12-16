Meghan Markle's Ex -Best Friend Didn't Make It Into 'Harry & Meghan'

There's a moment in Harry & Meghan that happens so fast, if you blinked you would have missed it. Right before Harry proposes to Meghan, she's FaceTiming with someone named Jess.

"Oh my god, Jess. It’s happening. He told me not to peek," Meghan is saying to the mysterious person on the other end of the call. That's the only time we "see" or "hear from" who we assume is Jessica Mulroney.

Jessica not only attended Meghan's wedding, but her children were in it. By all accounts, these two were very close. So what happened?