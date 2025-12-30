'Miss Congeniality' Turns 25 — See the Cast Then and Now "I'd have to say April 25th. Because it's not too hot, not too cold, all you need is a light jacket." By Anna Quintana Published Dec. 30 2025, 3:00 p.m. ET Source: Warner Bros Pictures

Miss Congeniality follows tomboyish FBI agent Gracie Hart as she goes undercover at a beauty pageant to prevent a terrorist attack. It instantly became a Hollywood blockbuster thanks to Sandra Bullock's impeccable comedic timing, her chemistry with co-star Benjamin Bratt, and, of course, her fellow beauty queens.

Article continues below advertisement

So, what is the cast of Miss Congeniality doing today? Keep reading to find out.

Sandra Bullock (FBI Special Agent Gracie Hart / Gracie Lou Freebush)

Source: Warner Bros Pictures / MEGA

One of Sandra Bullock's most iconic roles, Miss Congeniality, solidified her as one of Hollywood's most successful actresses. Following the 2000 film, Sandra went on to star in Crash, The Proposal, and The Blind Side, which earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress. Lately, Sandra has been keeping out of the public eye following the death of her partner, Bryan Randall, in 2023. However, she is reprising her role of Sally Owens in a Practical Magic reboot set to release in 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

Benjamin Bratt (FBI Agent Eric Matthews)

Source: Warner Bros Pictures / MEGA

Hollywood heartthrob Benjamin Bratt was perfectly cast as Eric Matthews, Gracie's FBI co-worker turned love interest. Today, you can catch Benjamin in Disney+'s Andor and the upcoming film, Balls Up.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Caine (Victor Melling)

Source: Warner Bros Pictures / X

Michael Caine has one of the most impressive filmographies in movie history, but his role as beauty pageant coach Victor Melling is one of our favorites. Michael continues to act at the age of 92, despite announcing his retirement in 2023. He is set to star in The Last Witch Hunter 2.

Article continues below advertisement

Candice Bergen (Kathy Morningside)

Candice Bergen was the epitome of a former beauty queen turned pageant director in her role as Kathy Morningside (she was elected Homecoming Queen at the University of Pennsylvania back in the day). Today, Candice, 79, has stepped away from the spotlight and instead focuses on her family, specifically her grandchildren.

Article continues below advertisement

William Shatner (Stan Fields)

Source: Warner Bros Pictures / MEGA

From Star Trek to T.J. Hooker to Miss Congeniality, William Shatner has been one of the most iconic actors for decades. Following Miss Congeniality (1 and 2), he went on to star in Boston Legal, S--t My Dad Says, and most recently, his documentary, William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill.

Article continues below advertisement

Ernie Hudson ( FBI Assistant Director Harry McDonald)

Source: Warner Bros Pictures / MEGA

You might not know his name, but Ernie Hudson has been in some of your favorite movies and TV shows. Along with Miss Congeniality, Ernie has starred in Ghostbusters, Law & Order, and Grace and Frankie. Today, you can watch Ernie in the Blue Bloods spinoff, Boston Blue.

Article continues below advertisement

Heather Burns (Cheryl Frasier / Miss Rhode Island)

Known for her "best friend" roles, Heather has starred in movies such as You've Got Mail, Two Weeks Notice, and Manchester by the Sea. Heather continues to act, most recently appearing in the off-Broadway play Hold On to Me Darling alongside Adam Driver.

Article continues below advertisement

Melissa De Sousa (Karen Krantz / Miss New York)

Dancer-turned-actress Melissa De Sousa was perfectly cast as Miss New York. Her filmography includes movies and TV shows such as The Best Man, Black Lightning, and Our Kind of People.

Article continues below advertisement

Wendy Raquel Robinson ( Leslie Davis / Miss California)

Source: Warner Bros Pictures / MEGA

Before Miss Congeniality, Wendy Raquel Robinson was best known for her role as high school principal Regina Grier on The Steve Harvey Show. Wendy continues to act, most recently appearing in the CBS series Poppa's House.

Article continues below advertisement

Deirdre Quinn (Mary Jo Wright / Miss Texas)

Source: Warner Bros Pictures / Instagram