Moth Mirrors Are One of Many Puzzle Types in 'Hogwarts Legacy' — All Locations Explained

J.K. Rowling has made numerous public anti-trans comments, and while she was not directly involved in the creation of Hogwarts Legacy, she is still likely to profit from the title. Within the opening hours of Hogwarts Legacy, players will come across various kinds of puzzles requiring certain spells or items to initiate them.

These puzzles are optional, but it doesn't hurt to stop and solve them for nifty rewards. For instance, completing multiple Merlin Trials will increase the number of gear slots, and Puzzle Doors hide worthwhile goodies behind them. In the case of another puzzle type called Moth Mirrors, finishing one will reward you with a Field Guide Page to add to your ever-growing book. If you aim to hunt them down, here's a list of all Moth Mirror locations in Hogwarts Legacy.

Throughout Hogwarts Legacy, you can find and complete 20 Moth Mirror puzzles. Below are all Moth Mirror locations and where you can locate the mystical moth for each frame:

Moth Mirror Location Where to Find the Moth Library Annex Found on the Library Annex second floor behind bookcases. On the podium by the staircases. Potions Classroom Found down a hallway with paintings next to the Daedalian Cabinet near the Potions Classroom. Down the hallway nearby a troll statue. Astronomy Tower Inside the tower and near a fireplace. Near a blackboard higher up the tower. Defense Against the Dark Arts Next to the Floo Flame in this area. Near Professor Fig's Classroom.

Transfiguration Classroom Up the staircase near the classroom. Behind a door requiring Alohomora in the History of Magic Classroom. Transfiguration Courtyard From the nearby Floo Flame, enter the door in front of you and head up a staircase to reach a hallway with green gas. Down the hallway and to your left near centaur paintings. Hogwarts North Exit Inside the shed near the Floo Flame. At the back of the shed. Great Hall On a wall near the Great Hall entrance. On a podium in the Great Hall.

Viaduct Courtyard At the edge of the plaza and facing the lake. Up a nearby staircase and toward the end of a hallway. Clock Tower Courtyard (Floo Flame) Behind a Level 1 Lock door near the Floo Flame. At the far right of the courtyard. Clock Tower Courtyard (Argyllshire Map) Near the map of Argyllshire, you must use Depulso to locate the mirror. Inside the girls' bathroom on the right side of the map. Slytherin Dungeon Down a twisting corridor next to a suit of armor. Further down the area to the right on a wall.

Ravenclaw Tower Down the staircase near the Floo Flame. At the top of the staircase. Trophy Room Down a hall with a Phoenix gargoyle facing the Headmaster's Office. Down the nearby staircase on the ceiling. Hog's Head On the side of the Hog's Head Inn. On multiple boxes outside the Inn. Broom Shop Behind the house near the South Hogsmeade Floo Flame. Behind the nearby shops and near an Eye Chest. The Old Fool Inside the Old Fool. Behind the Old Fool on crates.

Water Mill Inside the water mill on the eastern side of town. Atop a lamppost leading back into town from this area. Dogweed and Deathcap Within the shop. At the top of the shop.

By completing these puzzles, you can earn some experience relatively easy and slowly build up your Field Guide, making your wizard or witch much stronger and well-traveled. Hogwarts Legacy is now available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. It will later release on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 14.