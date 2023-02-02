Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images Is 'Knock at the Cabin' Star Nikki Amuka-Bird Married? Here's What We Know By Katherine Stinson Feb. 2 2023, Updated 5:22 p.m. ET

In director M. Knight Shymalan's latest horror flick, Knock at the Cabin, actress Nikki Amuka-Bird plays Sabrina, one of four strangers who knocks on a cabin, demanding that the inhabitants sacrifice one of their own to stop the end of the world.

Is Nikki Amuka-Bird's dating life as dramatic as Sabrina's in Knock at the Cabin? Does Nikki have a husband? Here's what we know about the esteemed Nigerian-born British actress's life offscreen.

Does 'Knock at the Cabin' star Nikki Amuka-Bird have a husband?

Nikki Amuka-Bird doesn't appear to be married at the moment, but she was married once in the past, to fellow British film, stage, and television actor Geoffrey Streatfeild. Geoffrey has an extensive list of acting credits to his name, including the role of Francis Weston, one of Anne Boleyn's doomed courtiers in The Other Boleyn Girl, Edward IV in the TV series The Hollow Crown, and many, many more.

According to Nikki's IMDb page, the couple initially met when Nikki was on tour with the Royal Shakespeare Company in Japan. They tied the knot back in 2003, and were married until 2010. Nikki doesn't talk about her past personal life that often in interviews, so not much is known about her previous marriage beyond those details.

Nikki Amuka-Bird actually didn't want to be an actor originally.

Given how established Nikki is now as an actor, it's actually astonishing when you realize that the Knock at the Cabin star actually never wanted to enter the acting arena in the first place! Nikki originally wanted to be a dancer. However, a major back injury ending her dancing aspirations before they ever truly began. She decided to study acting at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art because she'd still be able to do some dancing, it just wouldn't be her entire degree focus.

Dancing aside, Nikki dived right into the world of acting and never looked back. The Jupiter Ascending star has had multiple television roles since the late 90s, including on Doctor Who and its spinoff series Torchwood, as well as on The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency, Survivors, Luther, and more. Nikki has also played many iconic roles onstage — for example, her portrayal of Viola in Shakespeare's Twelfth Night earned her an Ian Charleson award nomination.

Does Nikki Amuka-Bird have any children?

Nikki doesn't have any children at the moment. However, she does have a recurring role on the HBO series Avenue 5, which has not been canceled, according to the Avenue 5 creator (per Entertainment Weekly).