Late 'Grease' Actress Olivia Newton-John and Her Daughter Were Super Close
British-Australian entertainer Olivia Newton-John was born in the UK, but after starring alongside John Travolta in Grease, she became America’s sweetheart. Since then, the Academy Award-nominated star hasn’t shied from the spotlight.
Along with acquiring a long list of film credits, she was also featured as a guest judge on American Idol, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Dancing With the Stars in recent years.
Sadly, nearly five decades after the release of Grease, reports confirm that the beloved actress has died. In death, she’s survived by her daughter, Chloe Rose Lattanzi. Here’s everything we know about Olivia's only child.
Meet Olivia Newton-John’s daughter, Chloe Rose Lattanzi.
Olivia met her first husband, actor Matthew Vincent Lattanzi, in 1980. Their love story began on the set of Xanadu. Four years later, the couple tied the knot, and it wasn’t long before they welcomed their daughter.
Born in Los Angeles, Chloe followed in her parent's footsteps as she previously pursued a career in entertainment. She has songwriting credits on her mom’s 2005 single, "Can I Trust Your Arms," and later competed on the MTV reality show Rock the Cradle, where she finished in third place.
In 2013, Chloe made headlines after she revealed her addiction to cocaine, alcohol, and antidepressants. She claimed that she had officially kicked the habit and was two years sober in January of 2017.
In an open letter for Now to Love, she revealed that her mom supported her every step of the way. “We both struggled — me with addiction, anxiety, and anorexia, and Mum with feeling helpless during my darkest hours.”
Chloe and her mom had a seemingly great relationship in the years that followed. In an Instagram post published three days before Olivia's death, Chloe captioned a photo with her mom, “I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend.”
Did Olivia Newton-John have grandkids?
While Olivia’s 36-year-old daughter doesn’t have any children, she’s madly in love with her fiancé. Years ago, she and her longtime love, James Driskill, moved to Oregon to start a weed farm. According to the Daily Mail, they’ve been an item since 2010.
How did Olivia Newton-John die? Details on her cancer diagnosis.
On Monday, August 8, Olivia’s husband of 14 years — John Easterling — took to Instagram to reveal that she lost her battle with stage IV breast cancer at the age of 73. In the statement, he wrote, "Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.”
"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," the statement continued. John then asked fans to "respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."
Her death comes decades after she was first diagnosed with cancer.