Where Are Phil and Mariah From 'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard' Now? We Have an Update

Spoiler alert: This article contains light spoilers for Season 2, Episode 3 of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard. Season 1 of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard made a splash when it premiered on Bravo in May 2023. Bravoholics became enamored by the young, gifted, and Black roommates as they made Martha’s their own during the eight-week season. However, much like many ensemble reality shows, everyone couldn’t stay.

Two SH: MV housemates who were asked by the group to leave were Phil Brooks and Mariah Torres. Phil and Mariah joined the show through their friends, with Phil being close with Bria Fleming and Shaniece Henderson and Mariah being BFFs with Jasmine Ellis Cooper. After leaving the Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Mariah and Phil’s presence in the house was a debatable topic in Season 2. So much so that some fans want to know what they’re up to now.

Where are Phil Brooks and Mariah Torres now?

Phil only stayed in the house for a few hours before getting the boot. During his short stay, he offended several castmates, including Preston and Nick. After offending Preston by calling him, the only openly gay member of the house, “soft,” Phil became more of a nuisance after he pooped in Nick’s toilet and argued and threatened to fight Amir.

Mariah and Phil are leaving summer house MV? Well, there goes the entire show. — kelli (@LagunaBiotchIG) May 22, 2023

Phil’s number two travesty came during Mariah’s physical altercation with Bria over Bria using the house’s clean towels to wash her dog, Milo’s laundry.

Following the housemates’ vote, Phil and Mariah were asked to leave and have seemingly moved on with their lives. Well, at least Mariah has. The screenwriter is active on her Instagram account and often posts photos of her with her son, Milano, or her adventures in New York. She’s also still friends with Jasmine, who is navigating her pregnancy with her and Silas’s son this season.

Unfortunately, less is known about what Phil has been up to. We don't know much about his daily life since he doesn’t have a public social media account. However, Bria and Shanice discussed his eagerness to come on the show in Season 2, Ep. 3, “Dishonorable Guests.”

Phil Brooks and Mariah Torres’ possible return to ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ caused drama in Season 2.

Phil and Mariah’s SH: MV resurgence caused tension between the Season 2 cast, who were already at the Vineyard. When Bria and Jasmine discovered both their friends were planning on visiting Oak Bluffs alone, they asked the others how they felt about them also joining them and received lackluster reviews.

Several housemates felt Phil shouldn’t have been invited back into the house, with Preston sharing in a confessional that Phil made him “uncomfortable.” Preston later cried to Amir after feeling misunderstood by the group when he shared how Phil’s actions towards him were violent and possibly homophobic.

Bria also strongly reacted to Mariah’s possible return to the house one year after their brawl. She explained she felt violated by Jasmine for considering inviting Mariah to the house. She became even more upset with Jasmine when Phil told her he had been speaking with Mariah and knew Jasmine already booked her a flight to Martha’s Vineyard five days before Jasmine consulted the group.

When Bria confronted Jasmine about it, she said she booked Mariah’s flight as an “economic choice” and didn’t intend to hurt Bria’s feelings. However, the damage had already been done, as Bria left the group’s dinner early after confronting Jasmine.