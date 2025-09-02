‘RHONJ’ Star Danielle Cabral’s Husband Nate, Discovered He Has a Lookalike Half Brother "We're still recovering from the shock!" By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 2 2025, 2:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@daniellecabralofficial

Although we can pretty much guarantee we won't be seeing new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2025, one of its Season 14 stars, Danielle Cabral showed her fans that her and her family are embracing other parts of life, including a relative they never knew about until recently.

Article continues below advertisement

In September 2025, Danielle and her husband, Nate Cabral, announced he met his half-brother for the first time. And, in case that's not bizarre enough, the brother is practically Nate's twin. Here's what to know.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

'RHONJ' star Danielle Cabral's husband posted a video of him and his long-lost brother on Instagram.

Danielle and Nate took to Instagram on Sept. 1 to share a video of him meeting his brother, Jameson, for the first time. Their resemblance was uncanny, making it impossible for anyone not to see that they're related. "Finding out you have a half brother who looks EXACTLY like you," the video read, along with The Lumineers' song, "Nobody Knows."

Danielle also added in her caption that she and Nate were still processing the fact that he has a brother he didn't know about but were excited to welcome him into their family. "We're still recovering from the shock!" the Boujie Kidz CEO shared. "Welcome to the family @jamehart. Everyone meet Nate's half brother, Jameson!"

Article continues below advertisement

Danielle and Nate's family reveal was well-received by fans. Some of her RHONJ co-stars also celebrated the news underneath the couple's Instagram post. "Omg!! Love this!" Melissa Gorga wrote. "What!!! Twins," Dolores Catania exclaimed. "Omg!!! This is amazing!!" Margaret Josephs celebrated. "Literally twins!!! Thrilled for your family."

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Is Danielle Cabral returning to 'RHONJ' for Season 15.

While Danielle and her family are embracing their unexpected but welcomed addition, some fans are wondering if we'll see more of Nate and Jameson's reunion in future RHONJ episodes. Since the reality series wrapped its 14th season in May 2024, it decided to shake things up amid Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's incessant feud. As of this writing, no casting updates for Season 15 have been confirmed by the network. However, RHONJ executive producer Andy Cohen confirmed in August 2025 that he and his team were "close" to making a casting decision.

If Danielle is asked to return to RHONJ, she'll be bringing in some of the drama we saw in her first two seasons. Since she and her husband joined the show in Season 13, she's been involved in several feuds with her co-stars, including Rachel Fuda, Jackie Goldschneider and, more recently, Jennifer Aydin.

Article continues below advertisement