Late Rapper Rich Homie Quan's Girlfriend Breaks Her Silence — "This Is a Complete Nightmare" "Our house is no longer a home. I'm completely heartbroken." By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 8 2024, 11:14 a.m. ET

It was Rich Homie Quan's girlfriend, Amber "Rella" Williams, who found the "Type of Way" rapper's unresponsive body on September 5, 2024. Following the tragic news of his death at just 33 years old, Amber has been silent — until now.

A few days after his death, Amber broke her silence on social media. Amber, who shares two kids with Rich Homie Quan (real name: Dequantes Devontay Lamar) thanked her supporters while also expressing the pain and sadness she is experiencing.

Amber with her kids with Rich Homie Quan, Royal and Layor.

Rich Homie Quan's girlfriend shares heartbreaking post on Instagram following his death.

Along with reposting the loving messages of support she has been receiving from friends, family, and fans of the Rich Gang hip-hop artist, Amber also shared her own message with followers.

"The pain is unbearable," she wrote. "The love you have shown is an over flow. I truly appreciate everyone who's reached out. I'm traumatized from a moment that'll forever be in my head. I have nothing to prove because my love for my other half was ALWAYS shown, I had nothing to hide."

She went on to ask for privacy before adding, "Our house is no longer a home. I'm completely heartbroken. 15 years gone. I'll never be the same. This is a complete nightmare. We never could let go, but you didn't have to leave me like this. #Numb."

Rich Homie Quan's girlfriend called 9-1-1 upon discovering his body — and it is heartbreaking to hear.

TMZ released the audio of Amber's 9-1-1 call to police after discovering Rich Homie Quan unresponsive in their Atlanta home. "I need [an] ambulance," she tells the dispatcher. "My boyfriend, he's been sleep on the couch, since this morning. Well, he never came to bed last night, asleep on the couch. I left him on the couch. Before I took my son to school this morning, I put a blanket over him. And now I just checked on him again, ’cause he never got up. I don't feel a heartbeat. I don't see him breathing."

Per a statement from the Fulton County Medical Examiner, an autopsy on Rich Homie Quan's body was scheduled to take place right after his death. As of writing, the Medical Examiner's office has confirmed to Distractify that the autopsy was performed and that his cause and manner of death are still pending. "The Office of the Fulton County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Dequantes Lamar on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024," they shared. "The cause and manner of death are pending the completion of laboratory studies and microscopic examination of tissue slides."