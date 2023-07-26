'Secret Invasion' Wraps up Today on Disney Plus — Will There Be a Season 2?

Spoiler alert! This article contains plot details for Secret Invasion on Disney Plus. Shape-shifting Skrulls have been living among Earthlings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for longer than we realize. Though many of them sought to live peacefully and secretly with humans, Secret Invasion has put Skrulls at the forefront. The Marvel series shows us exactly what embittered rogue Skrulls are capable of.

Article continues below advertisement

The Disney Plus series follows former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who has collaborated with peaceful Skrulls to protect Earth in the aftermath of the Blip. However, he soon faces off against Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), the leader of a group of rebel Skrulls who seek to conquer Earth and claim its resources for themselves. Episode 6 marks the end of their spy thriller conflict, but does Secret Invasion leave things open for a Season 2?

Article continues below advertisement

Will 'Secret Invasion' have a Season 2?

The first series of MCU Phase 5 ends off in a peculiar place. Fury and a Skrull name G'iah (Emilia Clarke) manage to stop a powered-up Gravik from gaining enough power to conquer Earth. They even rescue several humans in the process. However, the US government issues a new controversial bill that declares all off-planet species as hostile, causing civil unrest in society. Many humans, including Fury, continue to fight to protect innocent Skrulls from persecution.

To that end, Fury leaves Earth once more to negotiate a peace summit with the Kree. The series ends on a hopeful note, though there is no indication that a Season 2 is in the works. Most of the MCU shows on Disney Plus, including Secret Invasion, have been presented as individual miniseries that simply serve to flesh out the universe at large. Secret Invasion doesn't even have a post-credits scene that would portend a future for the show.

Article continues below advertisement