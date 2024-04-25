Home > Entertainment Who Are Sophia Bush's Parents? She Said They've Been a Great Support "And you know what my mom said? 'Oh honey, I think she’s pretty gay. And she’s happy.'" By Brandon Charles Apr. 25 2024, Published 3:38 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In an April 2024 essay for Glamour magazine, Chicago P.D. and One Tree Hill actress, podcaster and activist Sophia Bush shared details about her private life with the world. Opening up about her new relationship with Ashlyn Harris, Sophia also wrote that she’s even closer with her own mother.

In addition to sharing details about the decision to end her marriage to Grant Hughes, the actress mostly wrote about the new person in her life. Before we get to that, let’s cover the first important people in her life.

Who are Sophia Bush's parents? (No, she is not related to George W. Bush.)

Like we told you in October 2023, Sophia Bush is not related to George W. Bush. Instead, the future actress was born in Pasadena, Calif., on July 8, 1982, to dad Charles William Bush and mom Maureen Searson. Charles works in advertising and fashion photography, while Maureen has her own photography studio.

"My parents have always been incredibly supportive. I'm an only child, so we're very close," Sophia told Ocean Drive magazine back in 2007 (via Yahoo). "There's just the three of us. They're exceptional parents, but also great friends." Sophia's parents celebrated 43 years of marriage in 2024. To mark their 42nd year as a union, Sophia shared a very nice Instagram of the two photographers.

In the Glamour’s April 2024 cover story essay, Sophia shared an anecdote about how her mom was taking the news about Sophia’s queerness. “After the news became public, my mom told me that one of her friends called her and said, 'Well, this can’t be true. I mean, your daughter isn’t gay.' My mom felt that it was obvious, from the way her friend emphasized the word, that she meant it judgmentally. And you know what my mom said? 'Oh honey, I think she’s pretty gay. And she’s happy.'"

Does Sophia Bush have kids?

In the Glamour piece, Sophia opened up about fertility, writing, “It feels like society is finally making space for brutally honest conversations about how hard and painful any fertility journey is, but I kept mine private. I was trying to get through months of endless ultrasounds, hormone shots, so many blood draws that I have scar tissue in my veins, and retrieval after retrieval, while simultaneously realizing the person I had chosen to be my partner didn’t necessarily speak the same emotional language.”

While Sophia doesn’t have any biological children, she may have a larger and larger role in the life of two very young people. Ashlyn Harris shares two children with her ex-wife, fellow professional soccer player Ali Krieger: daughter Sloane (born Feb. 12, 2021) and son Ocean (born July 17, 2022).

