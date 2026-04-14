'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Introduces a Women’s Team and Fans Have Thoughts About This Change Season 4 is bringing in a wave of new faces. By Trisha Faulkner Published April 14 2026, 3:08 p.m. ET Source: Apple TV

For a while, it seemed like Ted Lasso had wrapped things up for good. Season 3 gave fans what felt like a natural ending with Ted heading back home and AFC Richmond moving forward without him.

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Now, things have changed as Ted Lasso returns to Apple TV for Season 4 with the introduction of a women’s team. This change will shift the narrative of the entire show, and viewers have taken to various social media platforms to share their thoughts on it.

Source: Apple TV

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Introducing a women’s team in Season 4 of ‘Ted Lasso’ will shift the focus of the series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ted will return to Richmond. He, however, won’t be coaching the same team. Instead, he’ll be taking on what’s described as his biggest challenge yet: leading a second-division women’s football team.

That alone marks a major shift for the series. For three seasons, the story centered around the men’s AFC Richmond squad and their growth both on and off the pitch. Now, the focus will move toward building an entirely new team from the ground up. This change also opens the door for new storylines, new dynamics, and a different kind of locker room environment that the show hasn’t explored before.

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Season 4 will introduce several new characters.

According to Fandom Wire, Season 4 is bringing in a wave of new faces to fill out the women’s team. Actors like Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Rex Hayes are all set to join the cast as part of this new chapter.

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At the same time, familiar characters aren’t going anywhere. Jason Sudeikis will return as Ted, alongside Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift. That mix of returning favorites and new characters is expected to help bridge the gap between the original story and this new direction.

Fans of 'Ted Lasso' have had pretty mixed feelings on this sudden shift in the focus of the series.

Not surprisingly, the shift has already sparked a lot of discussion on Reddit. Some fans are excited about the idea, seeing it as a fresh direction that could keep the show from feeling repetitive.

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Others, however, are more hesitant. A few viewers have questioned whether changing the focus so drastically after three seasons will work. Some pointed out the series reached such a satisfying conclusion at the end of Season 3. So, they were worried Ted Lasso might actually be ruined by bringing it back for Season 4 with such a dramatic change.

There are also fans who think the change makes sense. After all, the original team’s storylines were largely wrapped up and that a new team offers more room for growth. Trying to stand in the middle, a few fans urged everyone to wait to watch Season 4 before judging the shift in the storyline.

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‘TED LASSO’ Season 4 is currently being written and will follow Ted coaching a women’s team.



(via: @newheightshow) pic.twitter.com/8nwCpi6Sry — Popped🍿| Film and TV News (@PoppedNews) March 14, 2025

The new direction could open the door for fresh stories.

Shifting to a women’s team doesn’t just change the players on the field — it changes the entire perspective of the show. There’s potential to explore new challenges, highlight different experiences in the sport, and introduce storylines that feel distinct from earlier seasons. It also gives Ted a completely new environment to navigate, which could bring back some of the humor that made the early seasons so popular.