Home > Entertainment Source: ABC 'The Company You Keep' Season 2 — Is ABC's Hit Show Getting Another Season? ABC's 'The Company You Keep' has a star-studded cast and a great first season. Is the show getting a Season 2? Here are all of the details. By Je'Kayla Crawford May 7 2023, Published 11:17 a.m. ET

One of ABC's popular original shows is The Company You Keep. The show centers around the romance of a con man and a CIA officer. It was released in February of 2023.

As the first season has finished, fans of the show are starting to wonder if it has been renewed. Is The Company You Keep getting a Season 2? Here is what we know.

Is 'The Company You Keep' getting a Season 2? The main cast are on board.

Source: ABC

As of now, ABC has neither renewed or canceled The Company You Keep for a Season 2. But here's what we know for now about the possibility of a second season.

The starring roles in The Company You Keep are played by This Is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia and Good Trouble actress Catherine Haena Kim. They both say amazing things about playing their new characters.

In fact, Catherine has called it her "dream role" to play. She said that when it came to the casting of her role, "Yeah, from my understanding, they actually looked all over the world for the part. When I read the audition sides, I completely fell in love with it. I’ve been calling it my dream role ever since."

The actress even went on to say that she constantly talked about the role before even getting the part. "My friends were all really wonderful, because I was so excited about this part, I couldn’t stop talking about it with — honestly, anybody I encountered in that month — so they were there for the entire journey of it," she said.

This role in The Company You Keep was one of Milo's first parts after This Is Us. He said that, "I knew that I had a moment to get ahead while everybody else maybe sat back looking for that perfect role. I joined a group of people. We linked arms on something that an audience is going to enjoy. Let’s get ahead of it. Let’s just jump right in.”

A Season 2 of 'The Company You Keep' has already been mentioned.

Source: ABC

The only cast member who has publicly mentioned the idea of a Season 2 is actress Felisha Terrell, who plays Daphne on the show. She's also known for her role in Teen Wolf.

When talking about the previously released season finale of the ABC show, she said that, "Pretty much everything comes to a head. Big truths are being revealed. It’s going to be a ride. It’s just really good. I can guarantee you that everyone, when you finish the finale, no one’s going to want to wait months for a Season 2. So I’ll just say that.”

She went on to say that, “I didn’t just want a job, I wanted the right job. And for me, this is the right job, it’s the right role, it’s with the right people, and it’s the right support system."