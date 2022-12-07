'The Masked Singer' Holiday Special Will Pay Tribute to the Late Kirstie Alley

The acclaimed actress remained booked and busy in the months leading up to her death, with her final TV appearance coming just seven months before she died. In April 2022, Kirstie was revealed as the Baby Mammoth in Season 7 of The Masked Singer.

Following her passing, the wildly popular Fox reality competition series quickly announced it would pay tribute to the late actress during its annual holiday-themed special, Masked Singer Seasonal Sing-A-Long Spectacular!