Is 'The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong' Airing Live? Here Are Your Viewing Options

Is 'The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong' Airing Live? Here Are Your Viewing OptionsBy Stephanie Harper
Dec. 22 2021, Published 2:39 p.m. ET
Now that The Masked Singer has become one of the most popular singing-competition reality shows ever in comparison to its competitors such as American Idol and The Voice, it’s exciting to see what they have in store for the holiday season.
The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong is a televised event that’s perfect for the whole family to watch while baking cookies or hanging out near the Christmas tree. It premieres on Dec. 22, 2021, at 8 p.m. EST, and fans have several different options to explore if they want to tune in and sing along to all the fun Christmas music.
Is 'The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong' live?
The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong is an event no one's going to want to miss, as it will feature some of the most talented contestants performing Christmas songs while wearing holiday-themed costumes in the hopes of raising everyone’s holiday spirits. This incredibly special time of year only comes once every 12 months, after all!
Based on the trailer, it appears that it may have been pre-taped, but that doesn't mean it'll be any less magical.
As for how to tune in, The Streamable notes that your options for watching it live as it airs — aside from catching it on the Fox network if you have cable — include YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, fuboTV, and Philo. For those first five options listed, you can watch using Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android, iOS, Fire TV, and Web.
FuboTV starts at $64.99 per month, Sling TV starts at $35 per month, DIRECTV Stream starts at $69.99 per month, Hulu live TV starts at $69.99 per month, and YouTube TV starts at $64.99 per month.
What’s to be expected during 'The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong'?
A special performance of “Rudolph the Rednosed Reindeer" will be one of the main highlights of The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong event. That Christmas hit isn't the only thing to get excited about though! There will be several more festive and fun songs performed along with many funny bloopers and behind-the-scenes clips. If you're curious about the Masked Singer contestants' behavior behind the scenes, this special is for you.
The Masked Singer panelists whom fans have come to know and love will definitely be part of this awesome holiday special as well. You won't be missing out on seeing Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, or Jenny McCarthy. According to the trailer, it looks like NBA center Dwight Howard will also be making a brief appearance as well. The two-hour special will also include celebrities like LeAnn Rimes, Nick Carter, Rob Schneider, and Wayne Brady.
These celebrities have been part of previous Masked Singer episodes and are willing to come back around for the holiday special. The trailer also reveals that Katharine McPhee, Vivica A. Fox, and several other famous people will show up to perform some of the most memorable holiday songs ever. You can expect to hear “Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" and “Little Drummer Boy" in the musical lineup before the holiday special comes to an end.