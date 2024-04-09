Home > Television > Reality TV > MasterChef Gabriel Lewis Seems to Be Thriving After His Emotional Departure From 'MasterChef' Season 8 Gabriel Lewis left his initial run on 'MasterChef' with some outstanding offers from the judges. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Apr. 9 2024, Published 10:25 a.m. ET Source: FOX

On shows like Hell's Kitchen, you might often see a balance of professional chefs and amateur chefs competing for the same prize of their own restaurant. Sometimes, said amateur chefs can outclass the professionals with their cooking and creativity throughout the competition. For cooks like that, there's MasterChef. This long-running reality cooking competition pits amateur chefs and home cooks against each other for a $250,000 cash prize and some amazing culinary opportunities.

Throughout its run, many different chefs have donned the coveted MasterChef aprons and have offered up some delicious-looking food to the panel of celebrity chefs. However, some chefs leave a stronger impression than others. One of the most popular contestants on the show was Gabriel Lewis, who competed on Season 8 when he was just 19 years old. He didn't necessarily win back in 2017, but he was granted some amazing opportunities upon his departure. What is he up to now after leaving MasterChef?

Gabriel Lewis has thrived as a cook after being eliminated from 'MasterChef’.

According to an interview with the Oklahoma State Department of Education, Gabriel had grown up with family members who would cook enormous amounts of food for family gatherings. He'd started cooking himself at an early age and quickly discovered a passion for it. Later on, Gabriel was a fast food cook at Chipotle. At the time, he felt a responsibility to help his parents out through their financial troubles. It was from there that he decided to test his skills on MasterChef.

His story and passion made an enormous impact on judges Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez, and Christina Tosi. Thankfully, he had the skills to back it up. Throughout the competition, he served up food that convinced the celebrity chefs that he was a seasoned pro. He even won over the hearts of his fellow contestants. Shockingly, he didn't actually win Season 8 and was eliminated in seventh place. However, the judges felt as if his talent still deserved to be cultivated.

Upon Gabriel's elimination, Gordon Ramsey offered to pay his way through culinary school and even help support Gabriel's parents financially. Aaron Sanchez took it a step further by offering him a job as one of his professional chefs after graduating. He tearfully accepted both offers before leaving the show, with even the other contestants singing his praises. Since then, he's had quite the wild ride.

Both Gordon and Aaron made good on their promises. He graduated from culinary school and briefly worked for Aaron at one of his restaurants. He would later win an award for Best Chef 2019 in his hometown of Oklahoma City, Okla. He now works as a successful private chef, having catered for celebrities like Sylvester Stallone while on the set for Tulsa King back in 2022. He's also written and released his own cookbook.